Trash Bags Market to grow by USD 2.24 bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User, Type, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the trash bags market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 2.24 billion, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Trash Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trash Bags Market 2022-2026

End-user

Residential



Due to the rising population and its needs, the amount of garbage produced has increased. The expansion of apartment buildings and the urban lifestyle's growing tendency to promote the consumption of prepared foods and beverages directly impact the rise in pollution and waste production. As a result, there will be an increase in the need for trash bags, which will propel the market's expansion.





The COVID-19 pandemic has also raised people's awareness of health and hygiene, which has caused the demand for biodegradable garbage bags to rise quickly. Growing environmental awareness among people drives them to alter their waste bag preferences. Such elements are anticipated to accelerate the market's expansion during the forecasted period



Commercial



Industrial

Type

Biodegradable



Biodegradable trash bags are used in the packaging industry for a variety of purposes across the world. These biodegradable bags are used in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and horticulture.



Non-biodegradable

Geography

North America



During the forecast period, North America will account for 41% of market growth. North America's two largest waste bag markets are the US and Canada . Over the forecast period, expanding the garbage bags market in North America would be aided by rising hygiene awareness.

will account for 41% of market growth. two largest waste bag markets are the US and . Over the forecast period, expanding the garbage bags market in would be aided by rising hygiene awareness.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Trash Bags Market: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trash bags market report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global garbage bag market is the rising awareness of hygiene. The need for trash bags is increasing due to rapid urbanization. It is believed that the continued growth in these areas, along with increased disposable income, will increase the region's use of trash bags even more.

Trash Bags Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist trash bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the trash bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the trash bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the trash bags market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Laundry Care Products Market by Distribution channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the laundry care products market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Mattress Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the mattress market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (innerspring mattress, memory foam mattress, latex mattress, and other mattresses), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Trash Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Achaika Plastic S.A., Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C., ALUF Plastics, Berry Global Group Inc., BioBag Americas Inc., Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies, Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Les Industries Polykar Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco Pvt. Ltd., Mir Pack, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Pack It B.V., PLASTA, Poly America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Product Inc., TERDEX GmbH, The Clorox Co., Universal Plastic Bags, and Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Non-biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Non-biodegradable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 107: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC

Exhibit 112: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Inteplast Group

Exhibit 115: Inteplast Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: Inteplast Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Inteplast Group - Key offerings

11.6 International Plastics Inc.

Exhibit 118: International Plastics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: International Plastics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: International Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Luban Packing LLC

Exhibit 121: Luban Packing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Luban Packing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Luban Packing LLC - Key offerings

11.8 NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o.

Exhibit 124: NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o. - Overview



Exhibit 125: NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o. - Key offerings

11.9 Pack It B.V.

Exhibit 127: Pack It B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Pack It B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Pack It B.V. - Key offerings

11.10 Reynolds Consumer Product Inc.

Exhibit 130: Reynolds Consumer Product Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Reynolds Consumer Product Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Reynolds Consumer Product Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Reynolds Consumer Product Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 TERDEX GmbH

Exhibit 134: TERDEX GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: TERDEX GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: TERDEX GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 137: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio