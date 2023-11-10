Trash Bags Market worth $13.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Trash Bags Market by Type (Star Sealed, Drawstring), Material, Size, End-Use (Retail, Institutional, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), and Region-Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2023 to USD 13.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. As the global population continues to increase, there is a rising need for trash bags to manage and dispose of waste generated by various sectors including retail, industrial, and institutional. Factors such as environmental concerns and technological innovations that influence product development and consumer preferences are expected to boost the trash bags market during forecast period.

By type, the drawstring segment accounted for the second-largest segment of the trash bags market in 2022.

The drawstring segment, by type, accounted for the second-largest market share of the trash bags market in 2022. Drawstring trash bags are the preferred choice in the North American retail segment in comparison to other trash bags, such as twist-tie or flapped trash bags. However, drawstring scented trash bags face some challenges while controlling malodors as these bags are large, difficult to manufacture due to complex building processes, and possess an open top configuration.

By end use, the institutional segment is the second-fastest growing segment of the trash bags market from 2023 to 2030.

Institutional trash bag users include offices, colleges, schools, restaurants, and hospitals. The consumption of trash bags has been growing in this segment in both emerging and developed economies due to the high demand for clean and hygienic surroundings. Active awareness for the reduction of food waste in landfills has resulted in a drop in waste food generation. This is directly impacting the consumption of trash bags from the institutional segment.

Asia Pacific is the second largest region in the trash bags market.

Asia pacific is among the leading generators of garbage municipal solid waste generation globally. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region have experienced rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased waste generation. Additionally, some areas in the region may have limited or inadequate waste management infrastructure, which can contribute to higher levels of waste production.

The major players operating in the trash bags market include Berry Global Inc. (US), Cosmoplast (UAE), Four Star Plastics (US), The Clorox Company (US), International Plastics, Inc. (US), Novolex (US), Novplasta (Slovakia), Inteplast Group, Ltd. (US), Poly-America, L.P., (US), and Reynolds Consumer Products (US), and others.

