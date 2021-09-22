Trash Butler Becomes Preferred National Provider for Greystar, the Global Leader in Multi-Family Residential Apartment Housing

Trash Butler Becomes Preferred National Provider for Greystar, the Global Leader in Multi-Family Housing Tweet this

Contractual performance guarantees backed by financial penalties.

Lower employee turnover thanks to robust benefits (incentive comp, 401k , uniforms, training).

, uniforms, training). Technology Platform that allows operators and clients to view real time property-level reports and photos.

"Greystar hosted a comprehensive national RFP that included four leading firms and ultimately selected Trash Butler as a preferred national provider because of the company's quality control measures, technology, best-in-class terms, and performance guarantees," says Andrew Livingstone, Greystar Executive Managing Director – Property Management. "Customer experience and technology are key areas of focus for our company – Trash Butler delivers a doorstep trash and recycling solution that makes life easier for our residents and streamlines operations for our clients and communities."

Trash Butler was originally founded by the same entrepreneurs who started the established nationally recognized brand, College Hunks Hauling Junk. They completed a Series A round of funding with Florida Funders in 2019 and completed a successful acquisition/merger with their closest competitor, Well Kept, which was previously owned by a $10B Publicly Traded waste management company, which is now also a shareholder of Trash Butler. Trash Butler has set themselves apart in the industry through advanced technology and offering its clients a boutique experience with a national footprint across their entire client base.



"Greystar is the industry leader in the multi-family industry, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with them to increase their NOI while also improving their resident experience and retention," states Nick Friedman, Co-Founder.

ABOUT TRASH BUTLER: Trash Butler is the 2nd largest doorstep valet trash and recycling company in the country, serving the Multi-Family Apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially-conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase apartment NOI and makes residents' lives easier by removing the burden of taking out the trash.

ABOUT GREYSTAR: Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 210 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 748,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $45.1 billion of assets under management, including more than $21.3 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Trash Butler

