Trash Can Cleaning USA Launches New Program for Municipalities to Clean Residential and Business Trash Cans
Service enables homes and businesses to maintain sanitary conditions and avoid spreading diseases, including coronavirus
Feb 25, 2020, 12:30 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trash Can Cleaning USA, the largest trash can cleaning service in the United States, announced today that it is launching a new program for municipalities. The service cleans residential and business trash containers and recycle bins using a specially designed truck. Previously, customers could order trash can cleaning on-demand or on a subscription basis. Now, entire cities can make the service available to all residents. Trash Can Cleaning offers a solution to potentially serious urban hygiene problems such as the spread of the coronavirus.
"We all know that our trash cans are filthy and smell bad," said Darrell Harris, the founder and CEO of Trash Can Cleaning USA. "But what people don't generally know is that trash cans can be vectors of disease. Your trash can make you, your family and your pets sick with the flu or worse. That's the problem we solve." Their truck can clean trash and recycle cans in 30 seconds. Homeowners associations, businesses, apartment complexes and restaurants are using the service. Individuals are able to purchase the service as well.
The new program makes it possible for a city to offer the service on an opt-in basis for residents and businesses. The initial rollout of the program is taking place in Durham, North Carolina, with trash cans being cleaned for 88,000 homes.
About Trash Can Cleaning USA
Trash Can Cleaning was founded in 2018 by a medical professional at Duke University Hospital and is the largest trash can cleaning service in America. The company cleaned more than 50,000 trash cans in 2018.
