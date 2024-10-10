Trash Fairies Selected as Preferred National Vendor for Gallery Residential

Richmond-based doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions company

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trash Fairies, a doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions company based in Richmond, VA, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a preferred vendor for Galley Residential.

Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, Gallery Residential is one of the fastest-growing new multi-family management firms in the U.S., managing more than 15,000 units across the Southeast.

While being officially chosen as a preferred vendor is the latest development in the partnership between Trash Fairies and Gallery Residential, the management teams of both companies have been working together for many years, serving various mutual clients at properties throughout the Southeast.

"We believe our partnership has been solidified due to the quality of the service that we offer and our dedication to building mutually beneficial, long-term relationships," said Christian Rickers, CSO and founding partner of Trash Fairies. "We love the people-driven culture at Gallery and have enjoyed watching their exponential growth starting from scratch just recently."

Trash Fairies was founded in 2013 and started by providing valet trash and recycling pickup services for 81 units [in the Richmond, Virginia region]. Over the past 11 years, the company has grown steadily and currently serves nearly 100,000 multi-family units across nine states, most of which are also in Gallery's service footprint.

"We are so proud of the confidence that Gallery Residential has entrusted in Trash Fairies," Rickers said. "Even though we aren't as large as some of our competitors in the valet waste disposal industry, our dedication to excellent customer service and 24/7 support has proven that we can compete and be successful in this industry."

About Trash Fairies

Trash Fairies provides doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions to price-conscious multi-family communities in a responsive environment that makes tenants happy, property managers more efficient, and properties more beautiful. Learn more at TrashFairies.com.

About Gallery Residential

Gallery Residential is a best-in-class property management firm focused on delivering five-star hospitality to multi-family apartment communities and single-family build-to-rent neighborhoods across the Southeast. They currently oversee 10,000+ units across nine states with a mission to achieve excellence through the lens of humanity. Learn more at www.GalleryResidential.com

Contact: Melissa Jones

804.852.5381

[email protected]

