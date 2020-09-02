Trashbots Announces Strategic Investors Ahead of Seed Round Close

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trashbots, a company that makes hands-on STEM education accessible to individuals and schools by offering an affordable, comprehensive robotics platform, today announced top investors have joined their seed round as they near the close of this fundraise. Compromised of engineers and entrepreneurs, Trashbots seeks to democratize STEM learning. Five notable investors have been added thus far, including Trinidadian DJ and entrepreneur Christopher Leacock (aka Jillionaire); Sputnik ATX; founder of Silicon Labs, Nav Sooch; Austin Ventures founder, Joe Aragona; and founder of Yodle and OJO Labs, John Berkowitz.

Trashbots' full-service robotics platform comes with the hardware to build, the software to code and the training resources to support interactive learning. Co-founders Rohit and Sidharth Srinivasan, having spent their formative years fascinated by technology and the ability to change lives, witnessed a lack of opportunities afforded to children in accessing a STEM education while volunteering in India. Rohit and Sidharth were motivated to create a platform and a solution that is accessible and adaptable to any environment. The result has helped Trashbots become the future of STEM education.

The Company will use this funding to grow their supply chains and inventory, marketing costs and new hires.

"We are thrilled to announce this next phase of growth for Trashbots. The global pandemic has uprooted our education system, as we know it, making room for innovation and the opportunity to reimagine the future of learning." Co-Founders of Trashbots, Sidharth and Rohit said, "We launched Trashbots as a way to close the gap in STEM education by creating an accessible robotics and coding platform for every student and teacher worldwide. Now more than ever, the adoption of an affordable, high quality STEM platform will be crucial to rebuilding and preparing students for the modern economy."

Past member of Major Lazer, Trinidadian DJ and entrepreneur, Jillionaire stated, "As global economies develop and new technologies emerge, the demand for skills changes. Trashbots is poised to positively impact education outcomes across the world, by leveling the playing field and creating long term impact for the next generation."

"I'm excited for this partnership with Trashbots and helping to continue their work expanding STEM education globally." Added John Berkowitz, Co-founder and CEO of OJO Labs, "By giving students the tools needed to bridge hardware and software, Trashbots is breaking down the barriers around robotics and coding."

About Trashbots

Trashbots is an affordable robotics kit created with the mission to make hands-on STEM education accessible to all. Founded in 2017 by teenage brothers Rohit and Sidharth Srinivasan, Trashbots is pushing the boundaries of robotics and coding by providing low-cost robotics and engineering kits for schools and families with an artistic twist and structured curriculum. It enables students to develop problem-solving skills and enhance creativity by building robots that utilize everyday materials in tandem with unique software. The kits, available for individual or classroom purchase, include starting materials for the robot, access to their own coding app and a three-part curriculum to program your very own Trashbot. For more information, visit: https://trashbots.co/

