Trashie Acquires Savvy Search AI to Deliver a Smarter, More Personalized Decluttering, Donation and Shopping Experience

Acquisition Brings Advanced AI Search and Discovery Capabilities to Help Consumers Donate Smarter and Shop More Consciously

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trashie (www.trashie.io), the rewards-driven textile and electronics donation platform, today announced the acquisition of Savvy Search AI (Savvy), an AI-first discovery and recommendations company that will enable Trashie to create more intuitive experiences for consumers at every step of their circularity journey, from deciding what to donate to discovering what to buy next.

Savvy's technology is purpose-built to interpret consumer intent, changing the way people find, evaluate and act on personalized content and recommendations. Trashie will integrate Savvy's technology across three product experiences: customized assistance for decluttering and donating, personalized recommendations on relevant deals and smarter product discovery to help consumers shop more thoughtfully. Together, these capabilities will deepen platform engagement and reinforce Trashie's mission to make circularity easy and rewarding.

"Trashie exists to help people declutter and shop smarter," said Kristy Caylor, CEO of Trashie. "We believe that each person's journey is unique, and that the Trashie experience should be tailored to their needs. With Savvy Search AI's technology, we'll engage users in new ways, starting from their decluttering journey to their shopping experience, as we help them find convenience, joy and value throughout the process."

Savvy brings a team with deep technical expertise and a proven ability to translate consumer intent into action. As part of the acquisition, founder of Savvy Search AI, Harsh Khurana, will join Trashie as senior vice president of product strategy, and Savvy's chief technology officer, Yaniv Silberman, will join as director of engineering. The team will lead the development of Trashie's next generation of personalization and discovery experiences across the platform.

"Trashie's vision is clear: make donations more convenient, rewarding and impactful," said Harsh Khurana, Founder of Savvy Search AI. "Bringing our search and discovery technology into the Trashie platform is a natural fit. We're excited to help consumers find more value in every interaction while having a positive impact on the planet."

The acquisition underscores Trashie's broader momentum. The company recently closed a $10 million Series A funding round led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund, with participation from Marquee Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Rosecliff, One Ascent, Portfolia, The NBA, and others. Trashie also confirmed a multiyear strategic partnership with iHeart Radio. Additionally, Trashie recently launched Trashie Unlimited, a membership program designed to make recycling more accessible — reaching 10,000 members within its first two months. To date, Trashie has diverted 3.5 million pounds of clothing and collected nearly 80,000 electronics from landfills.

To learn more about Trashie Take Back programs or to partner with Trashie, visit trashie.io.

About Trashie

Trashie gives people a convenient, rewarding, and trustworthy way to declutter and donate unwanted textiles and electronics, keeping waste out of landfills and helping drive real environmental impact. Customers can send their unwanted clothes, shoes, and accessories via the Take Back Bag, or old phones, cords, laptops, tablets, and other electronics via the Tech Take Back Box to Trashie's sorting facilities in exchange for TrashieCash — redeemable for rewards across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods, and more. To learn more, visit trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Alexis Roberts

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SOURCE Trashie