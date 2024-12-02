Trashie Launches The Tech Take Back Box

Trashie's latest offering comes on the heels of its tremendously successful year with its textile recycling program. In the past 12 months, the company has sold over 500,000 Take Back Bags, which people have filled with clothing, accessories, footwear, and other textiles and sent back to Trashie's recycling facility. Through a meticulous sorting and grading process, Trashie has kept 95% of everything collected out of landfills – the equivalent of 4M lbs.

Now, the company is expanding into technology recycling, an area with even fewer options for responsible disposal. Electronic waste – or e-waste – is solid waste streams in the world. The average American produces 47 lbs of e-waste annually, and only 12.5% of e-waste is recycled. 130 million cell phones end up in landfills every year in the U.S.

Trashie will process all items sent in via the Tech Take Back Box in North America to ensure the highest levels of security throughout the recycling and refurbishing journey. By managing all recycling directly, from data destruction to material recovery, Trashie guarantees that data is securely handled and destroyed on-site, through either the strictest standard of sanitization or through physical shredding, while maximizing the recovery of valuable materials.

"Consumption isn't slowing down, and fast fashion has now become instant fashion, but what we've been able to do at Trashie is find a way to connect with consumers, give them a fun and accessible way to recycle, and greatly help mitigate the damage," said Kristy Caylor, founder & CEO of Trashie. "This means making it as easy, convenient, and rewarding as possible to get rid of all that stuff, and we are excited to bring the success we've seen with the Take Back Bag and textile recycling to e-waste, which is increasing at a rate that is almost impossible to comprehend."

Just like with the Take Back Bag, customers can purchase a small ($20) or medium ($25) Tech Take Back Box from Trashie's website *, fill it with approved electronic items, which are listed on the packaging, scan the QR code for a free UPS shipping label, and drop it off at any UPS location. Trashie accepts e-waste items in any condition: old or new, even cracked or broken.

In exchange for returning the Tech Take Back Box, customers receive up to $40 in TrashieCash, which they can redeem for rewards and deals from entertainment, dining, fitness, travel, and lifestyle brands like Sony, AMC Cinemas, Factor Meals, Sirius XM, and Allbirds in Trashie's rewards marketplace.

*The Tech Take Back Box is available for purchase within the Continental US.

About Trashie

Trashie gives people an easy and convenient way to recycle unwanted textiles and electronics, keeping waste out of landfills for as long as possible and helping drive impact. Customers can send their unwanted clothes, shoes, and accessories via the Take Back Bag, or old phones, cords, laptops, tablets, and other electronics via the Tech Take Back Box to Trashie's recycling facilities in exchange for TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for rewards to use at a wide range of retailers across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods and more. For more information, visit www.trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Trashie