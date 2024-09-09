TRASHIE PARTNERS WITH STEVE MADDEN ON RECYCLING PROGRAM

Steve Madden customers can now purchase Trashie's Take Back Bag for $20 from stevemadden.com , fill it with the old clothes and shoes cluttering their closets, and send it back to Trashie's recycling facility using a pre-paid shipping label. In exchange, customers will receive $25 off their next Steve Madden online purchase.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Trashie, which marks a key step in our efforts to support end-of-life management for our products," said Gregg Meyer, Chief Sustainability Officer, Steven Madden, Ltd. "As we look to 2024 and beyond, a key part of our sustainability journey involves creating a holistic, circular approach to fashion across our supply chain. Trashie's innovative platform aligns perfectly with this vision, allowing us to offer our customers an opportunity to responsibly and easily give new life to their used fashion and footwear. We're eager to see how this partnership will empower our customers and drive positive change in the years to come," he continued.

Everything sent to Trashie's recycling facility is assigned to one of 253 grades with a specific category, size, quality, and fabrication to ensure each item finds its next best home, whether via re-use, downcycling, or fiber-to-fiber recycling. Up to 95% of collected items are kept out of landfills.

"It is wonderful to see a mainstream brand like Steve Madden making such a meaningful commitment to circularity," said Kristy Caylor, founder & CEO of Trashie. "We are proud to partner with the Steve Madden team to deliver a fun and inspiring way for their customers to engage with recycling. Our goal is to ease our partners' transition to a more circular future by leveraging our proven consumer model and back-end recycling logistics to drive measurable and lasting impact for the brand."

Trashie, which recently announced that its Take Back Bag sales surpassed 500K over the past 12 months, meaning they diverted 8.4 million items totaling 4.3 million lbs from landfills, works with partners small and large, including ThirdLove, Bombas, Marine Layer, and Walmart.

About Trashie

Trashie gives people an easy and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, linens, and more, keeping waste out of landfills for as long as possible and helping drive impact. Its iconic Take Back Bag can be filled with items in almost any condition and sent back via mail in exchange for TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for rewards to use at a wide range of retailers across dining, travel, clothing, beauty, wellness, home goods and more. Trashie is the latest innovation from the team behind For Days, which was founded in 2018. For more information, visit www.trashie.io and follow @trashie on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trashie