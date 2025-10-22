LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tratok , a blockchain-powered travel ecosystem already connecting providers in 50+ countries, is launching pilot tests for its cutting-edge fourth-generation platform, delivering seamless, secure, and rewarding experiences for travelers and service providers globally.

Tratok’s Next-Gen Travel Ecosystem Launches Pilot, Powered by AI and Blockchain

Building on the success of previous pilot tests, Tratok continues to innovate in the hospitality sector. Earlier pilots demonstrated significant value: service providers experienced an average 27.3% rise in profit margins through reduced fees and fraud elimination, while travelers enjoyed cost savings of up to 30% on bookings. These pilots involved real-world bookings for European tourist groups, validating the platform's efficiency and user satisfaction with flawless execution and positive feedback from participants.

The fourth-generation ecosystem represents a major evolution, incorporating precisely 932 enhancements based on user feedback and testing - to the desktop and mobile platforms compared to the previous generation. These upgrades make the system 80 times more resource-efficient, with enhanced security, faster processing, and expanded features for a superior user experience.

Travelers gain a transformative experience with Tratok's ecosystem, where AI-powered concierge services craft personalized itineraries, exclusive deals unlock premium experiences, and integrated social tools connect adventurers worldwide. From planning a dream vacation to navigating a new city, users enjoy real-time recommendations, instant rewards, and seamless multi-platform access tailored to their lifestyle.

Service providers—from boutique hotels to global airlines—gain significant economic advantages with Tratok's platform. Blockchain-driven efficiency slashes transaction fees by up to 30%, enabling providers to save millions annually, connect directly with a global customer base, and leverage tamper-proof analytics for smarter business decisions. Tratok's platform also promotes sustainable travel by reducing reliance on high-fee intermediaries, enabling local providers to retain more revenue and invest in eco-friendly practices.

At the heart of the fourth-generation ecosystem are unrivaled multi-platform features:

AI Concierge Services : 24/7 intelligent assistants for personalized bookings and travel tips.

: 24/7 intelligent assistants for personalized bookings and travel tips. Instant Contactless Transfers : Fee-free, secure wallet -to- wallet payments.

: Fee-free, secure -to- payments. Multi-Blockchain Support : Compatibility with leading blockchains for flexibility and scalability.

: Compatibility with leading blockchains for flexibility and scalability. Unparalleled Social Media Modules: Users earn tokenized incentives for sharing travel tips and collaborating on itineraries, fostering a vibrant, decentralized community.

Alongside pilot tests to perfect user experience, Tratok is expanding its tailored corporate travel solutions, offering businesses seamless booking and cost-saving tools. The company is also pursuing listings on two leading global exchanges to enhance token liquidity and attract institutional investors, and acquiring additional regulatory licenses to fuel expansion, reinforcing its vision to lead the hospitality ecosystem. Trading of the Tratok token (TRAT) is already available on BitMart , providing users with easy access to the ecosystem's native asset.

"Our pilot tests mark a bold step toward redefining travel," said Carol Taylor, Marketing Manager of Tratok. "By merging AI and blockchain and utilizing extensive user feedback, we're delivering unmatched convenience for travelers and transformative savings for providers worldwide."

The pilot program will launch with selected volunteer travelers and renowned industry professionals and will include a leading hotel group as well as boutique operators in key markets around the world, with full deployment planned upon the completion of the pilot tests. Early feedback from pre-pilot testing shows a 95% user satisfaction rate, with travelers praising the AI concierge's ability to save hours on trip planning and providers reporting 20% faster payment processing. Following the pilot, Tratok plans to unveil new AI-driven features and strategic partnerships in the final quarter of 2025, further building on ambitions to create the ultimate hospitality ecosystem.

Information about the pilot program and Tratok's role in transforming the hospitality sector is available on Tratok.com .

About Tratok

Tratok is a blockchain-based ecosystem revolutionizing global travel and hospitality through cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. With over 932 enhancements in its fourth-generation platform, Tratok offers a suite of innovative features, including tokenized loyalty programs, real-time fraud detection, and multilingual support for global accessibility. Operating in 50+ countries, Tratok empowers travelers with seamless, cost-saving experiences and connects service providers to a decentralized marketplace, driving sustainability and economic growth. Tratok's token (TRAT) is available for trading on BitMart , and is the process of finalizing additional market exchange listings to enhance liquidity and expand global reach.

