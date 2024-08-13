Trattoria da Sofia Announces Grand Opening: Experience The Charm of Authentic Neighborhood Dinner Parties in San Diego

Unique Italian Dinner Party Atmosphere, Handmade Fresh Ingredients and Tableside Whipped Tiramisu Await Guests in Kensington

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trattoria da Sofia, an elegant new Italian restaurant with a neighborhood feel, unveils its grand opening dinner party on August 15th, from 4 to 9 p.m. PT at 4055 Adams Avenue.

Trattoria da Sofia is bringing a vibrant taste of Italian culture to Kensington. This restaurant invites everyone, especially nonnas, to experience the charm of a classic Sicilian villa where every meal feels like a festive occasion. Guests can savor authentic flavors in a warm, family-oriented atmosphere.

"Our upbringing in close-knit, family-oriented cultures inspires us to host our guests with the same warmth and love that 'mamma' showed us," says Andrea Carbonaro, co-owner of Trattoria da Sofia. "Our menu celebrates quality and flavor, with daily-made fresh pastas, local seafood, and shareable plates, making every guest feel like part of our Italian family."

The 4,000-square-foot space offers cozy indoor seating, an open-air patio, and a private dining room for special occasions. The menu features handmade daily pastas, crafted from the finest imported Italian ingredients, including signature dishes like "Sofia's Favorites" and tableside whipped-to-order tiramisu.

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the community when we silently opened our doors to locals and are thrilled to finally open to the public and share the warm and welcoming spirit of Italian hospitality," said Andrea Carbonaro. "We look forward to serving you and becoming a beloved part of the San Diego dining scene with our cozy and unique dinner parties."

Local dignitaries and celebrities will be in attendance to celebrate the grand opening, with special giveaways, complimentary small bites, champagne toasts and the list goes on! Reservations for opening day dinner party are on the instagram link in bio. Follow us on Instagram for updates and a chance to win exclusive invites to VIP preview events.

For more information, visit: www.trattoriadasofia.com. Tag us with your dining experiences @trattoria.da.Sofia.

