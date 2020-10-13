TRAU & RPAG Partner on RPAG University

TRAU has collaborated with SPARK to offer their online certifications for their two designations, ARPC (Accredited Retirement Plan Consultant ) and ARPS (Accredited Retirement Plan Specialist), to advisors and their staff. These designations were launched by recordkeepers in 2004 to train client-facing and operational staff.

TRAU also collaborates with UCLA Anderson School of Management Executive Education on the C(k)P (Certified 401(k) Professional) designation).

"RPAG is the premier plan advisor network offering the industry's leading platform to help advisors manage their retirement practice," noted Fred Barstein, CEO and founder of TRAU. "We are grateful that they have chosen our online certifications above all others available in the market for their members."

Along with state-of-the-art industry training developed by SPARK members, ARPC candidates will get access to TRAU's 50 online courses, previously only available to C(k)P candidates, which offer fiduciary training and practice management, including how to leverage 401(k) plans to increase wealth management and IRA rollover business.

"As the retirement plan industry continues to evolve, our member firms are continually seeking training, education and designations that will help them create a competitive advantage," says Jesse Taylor, RPAG's VP of Business Development. "TRAU and SPARK are industry leaders when it comes to high-level advisor and staff accreditation, and we are thrilled to offer their programs to our members."

Sorely lacking in the retirement plan advisor accreditation/designation space has been training for plan advisors who need support to grow their business. The ARPS designation provides essential professional development for an advisory firm's operation and administrative staff, as well as for aspiring advisors within the firm.

"TRAU's investment in learning technology and their years of successfully delivering retirement plan education to the Financial Advisor market were key factors in our decision to work together," said Tim Rouse, Executive Director of the SPARK Institute.

SOURCE The Retirement Advisor University