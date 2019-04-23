Trauma-Skilled Certification Programs Announced by National Dropout Prevention Center

ANDERSON, S.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Dropout Prevention Center (NDPC), a division of Successful Practices Network, announces two new certification programs, the Trauma-Skilled Specialist Certification for individual educators and the Trauma-Skilled School Certification for schools and/or school districts. Both programs address the growing need for educators and schools to adopt specific action steps that will increase the opportunities for trauma-impacted and stressed students to succeed and graduate.

The certification programs provide opportunities for individuals and schools to apply and demonstrate the National Dropout Prevention Center Trauma-Skilled Schools Model framework, introduced in October 2018. This Model goes beyond "trauma informed" and "trauma sensitive" to actions and skills and has attracted national attention from educators, schools, districts, and state agencies. Numerous school districts across the country have begun implementing the Model. Additionally, the National Dropout Prevention Center is conducting Trauma-Skilled Schools Institutes around the country as well as hosting the 1st Annual National Trauma-Skilled Schools Conference, June 24-26,2019, in Kissimmee, Florida. Information about and a registration link for the Trauma-Skilled Schools Conference is available at http://dropoutprevention.org/conferences/national-trauma-skilled-schools-conference/.

Designed as professional development for practitioners and others who work with at-risk youth, the Trauma-Skilled Specialist Certification requires in-depth training in the Model by NDPC Faculty Members at an institute or conference and demonstration of knowledge through application and testing. After program completion, Trauma-Skilled Specialists are prepared to support implementation of the Model in their schools and districts. Certified Specialists are recognized on the NDPC website, in publications, and at conference events. For additional information and to apply, go to http://dropoutprevention.org/trauma-skilled-specialist-certification-program/.

A second certification, Trauma-Skilled School Certification, endorses schools and districts that have effectively implemented the National Dropout Prevention Center Trauma-Skilled Schools Model. Implementation requires job-appropriate training of all school personnel in trauma knowledge, modification of school climate to support traumatized and stressed youth, and acquisition of educator skills to maximize success of all students.

NDPC has assembled the Trauma Skilled Schools Faculty, a team of experienced educators from across the nation, who are available to assist schools and districts in implementation of the Model. Trauma-Skilled School Certification typically requires a one- to two-year implementation period and verification by the Trauma-Skilled Faculty. Schools and districts across the nation are currently pursuing Certification with some anticipated to complete the process in 2020. Certification verifies to students, parents, and communities that specific steps are in place to effectively meet the needs of trauma-impacted students. Certified Trauma-Skilled Schools and Districts will be recognized in the media, on the NDPC website, in publications, and at national conferences and will receive ongoing support from NDPC in maintenance of the Model. The publication, Improving School Outcomes for Trauma-Impacted Students, is available at http://dropoutprevention.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Trauma-Skilled-Schools-Model-Final-I.pdf.

About the National Dropout Prevention Center (NDPC)

Begun in 1986 to serve as a clearinghouse on issues related to dropout prevention and to offer strategies to increase school graduation rates, the NDPC is also a well-established national resource for sharing solutions for student success. The organization's website—www.dropoutprevention.org—is the nation's leading resource in providing effective, research-based solutions to engaging students and reducing dropout. In addition, the NDPC conducts on-site learning institutes and third-party evaluations and Program Assessment and Reviews (PARs) for schools and districts nationwide. By promoting awareness of successful programs and policies related to dropout prevention, the NDPC impacts education from the local to the national level. In 2018, NDPC joined Successful Practices Network and continues to deliver its mission and services under SPN's guidance.

