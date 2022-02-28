Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.68%| Evolving Opportunities with BrainScope Co. Inc. & Elekta AB | Technavio

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market report covers the following areas:

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market. is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote SpA, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Few companies with their offerings are -

BrainScope Co. Inc. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that objectively assess for both brain bleeds and concussions in minutes, under the brand name of BrainScope.

The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that objectively assess for both brain bleeds and concussions in minutes, under the brand name of BrainScope. infrascanner.com. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that compare the left and right sides of the brain in four different areas and the NIRS sensor is placed successively in the left and right frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital areas of the head and the absorbance of light at selected wavelengths is recorded, under the brand name of Infrascan.

The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that compare the left and right sides of the brain in four different areas and the NIRS sensor is placed successively in the left and right frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital areas of the head and the absorbance of light at selected wavelengths is recorded, under the brand name of Infrascan. Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that can unleash a cascade of 15 adverse neurological events which can lead to short and long-term neurocognitive impairment, under the brand name Compumedics.

The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that can unleash a cascade of 15 adverse neurological events which can lead to short and long-term neurocognitive impairment, under the brand name Compumedics. Elekta AB - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that are used for mapping brain activity by recording magnetic signals produced by electrical currents in the brain, using extremely sensitive sensors, under the brand name Elekta.

The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that are used for mapping brain activity by recording magnetic signals produced by electrical currents in the brain, using extremely sensitive sensors, under the brand name Elekta. integralife.com - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that are effective in pre-surgical localization among epilepsy patients, as well as in the functional mapping of eloquent brain functions, under the brand name Integralife.

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The rising awareness about TBI increased sports injuries and car accidents and the increase in demand for non-invasive devices will offer immense growth opportunities. Also, the use of pressure monitors is a major trend supporting the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market share growth. However, the uncertain time and duration of treatment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Hospitals are of the largest segment of the global traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market as they are the first preference for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries resulting from accidents and falls. Specialized care hospitals provide specific medical care for traumatic brain injury. Hence, this will contribute toward the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market vendors

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment And Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote SpA, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

