Traumatic Brain Injury Research by Emmes Corporation, LDS Hospital, Lovelace Biomedical Environmental Research Institute, and U.S. Army Tests Use of Hyperbaric Oxygen as a Potential Treatment Option

The Department of Defense-sponsored study included both active duty and veterans in the military who suffered from mild traumatic brain injuries.

Eleven researchers, as well as members of the study team, collaborated to write a paper that summarized the findings. The paper was just published in the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Journal.

Millions of people in the United States deal with traumatic brain injuries, and combat military personnel have increased risk for persistent post-concussive symptoms. This clinical research studied military personnel with post-concussive symptoms three months to five years after mild traumatic brain injury. The randomized clinical trial evaluated participants' specific symptoms, as well as a range of other assessments such as quality of life, sleep, cognitive processing, auditory, visual and neuroimaging.

Hyperbaric oxygen produced short-term improvement in self-reported post-concussive and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, as well as some cognitive processing speed and sleep measures, in comparison to a control group. These improvements regressed after six months, however. One notable finding was that improvements were most significant in trial participants suffering from both traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

"Results suggest that hyperbaric oxygen may have a favorable effect that merits further study in service members, especially in those with PTSD," said Dr. Lin Weaver, principal investigator and a member of the Hyperbaric Medicine Department of LDS Hospital. "This could be a promising avenue for further research."

Dr. Steffanie Wilson, Emmes biostatistician and principal investigator of Emmes' data analysis and management center for the research team, said, "We are planning to produce more in-depth papers on the findings of this study." She added that additional research could address such issues as dosing, length of treatment and patient selection.

According to Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer of Emmes, "We learned a great deal from this research, from design to outcomes to logistics. This will be extremely helpful in developing more efficient clinical trials in the future and ultimately more effective ways to treat brain injuries and PTSD."

About the Paper

The paper was published in the March/April issue of the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Journal. Non-subscribers can access the paper for a nominal fee.

