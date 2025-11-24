Traumatic Frequency Unveils Luxury 5-Track Project Under Problematic Ent., Blending Caribbean Sound with Global Style

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribbean-born collective Traumatic Frequency is set to captivate global audiences with their highly anticipated 5-track release, arriving November 24, 2025, under the growing creative powerhouse Problematic Ent. The project blends trap fusion, dancehall, and luxury-inspired artistry, showcasing Jamaica's next wave of innovative sound and image.

"Blending trap fusion, dancehall, and soul - Traumatic Frequency delivers emotion and power straight from Jamaica to the world." Problematic Ent.

The self-produced body of work represents the group's vision of merging cultural authenticity with modern sophistication. Each track tells a story of emotion, resilience, and ambition—driven by the raw energy and signature sound of Carey Jackson, founder of Problematic Ent. and the creative force behind Traumatic Frequency.

"Luxury isn't just about material things—it's the mindset of refinement, creativity, and excellence," says Jackson. "This project is our statement piece to the world that Jamaican artistry belongs in the global luxury conversation."

Featuring standout singles "Betrayal", "Midnight Confession", "Talk Heavy", "Magnet Energy", and "Skankin With You," the project positions Traumatic Frequency as a unique force in the international music scene—bridging island soul with metropolitan elegance. The upcoming release also aligns with Problematic Ent.'s mission to develop world-class creative brands, combining entertainment, design, and culture.

The release will be distributed globally via EmuBands Premium, with a coordinated PR and streaming campaign set to launch in early November. Fans can expect official visuals, live virtual performances, and exclusive interviews leading up to the project drop.

About Traumatic Frequency

Traumatic Frequency is a Jamaica-based creative collective blending trap, dancehall, and pop fusion. Known for its distinctive sound and emotional storytelling, the group is redefining what Caribbean luxury music can be.

Founded by Carey Jackson

About , Problematic Ent. is a multidisciplinary entertainment and design company focused on elevating Caribbean creativity through music, fashion, and digital innovation.

Media Contact:

Carey Jackson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (876) 548-9733

Label: Problematic Ent.

Kingston, Jamaica

SOURCE Problematic Ent.