Travecta Therapeutics Appoints Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travecta Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain-barrier, announces today the appointment of Jerold Chun, M.D, Ph.D. to its scientific advisory board.

Travecta recently raised $27 million in its series A financing round, which will help Travecta advance the development of TVT-004, Travecta's lead non-opioid product targeting chronic pain.

Dr. Chun is a leading neuroscientist with more than 30 years of CNS research and drug discovery experience including in multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. He is currently Professor and Senior Vice President of Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Institute and is an adjunct professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Departments of Pharmacology and Neurosciences. "Travecta Therapeutics' novel blood brain barrier transporter is an exciting platform for approaching neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Chun. "I'm happy to join the scientific advisory board and to help guide the company toward its first human clinical trial in 2021."

Travecta's mVECTATM platform technology is unlocking key biological targets in neurological diseases that were previously difficult to engage because of the blood-brain barrier. The platform has achieved targeting of a broad range of product candidates across the blood-brain-barrier with proven efficacy against pharmacological targets.

"I'm thrilled to have Dr. Chun join me on Travecta's scientific advisory board," said Dr. David Silver, Travecta's scientific co-founder and senior advisor. "His extensive research adds scientific depth in neurological diseases that will help us advance our central pain, neuro-inflammatory and neuro-oncology pipelines."

Travecta's mVECTATM platform

Travecta's mVECTATM proprietary platform is built upon a deep understanding of the Mfs2da transporter protein and its function at the blood-brain-barrier as well as in other key physio-pathological conditions discovered by Dr. David Silver, Professor at Duke-NUS and Scientific Founder of Travecta.

About Travecta Therapeutics

Travecta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain-barrier. The company's proprietary platform mVECTATM allows to screen and develop product candidates that can cross the blood-brain barrier targeting novel and untapped neurological pathways.

Travecta Therapeutics was founded by Dr. David Silver and Dr. Mahmood Ahmed together with SPRIM Ventures.

For more information, visit: https://travectatherapeutics.com/.

