Travel + Leisure Announces 2024 World's Best Awards Unveiling Top Destinations, Hotels, Airlines and More

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure reveals the winners of its highly anticipated 2024 World's Best Awards, highlighting the best travel destinations and organizations across the globe. In its 29th year, the 2024 World's Best survey results showcase the dynamic nature of the global travel landscape, highlighting emerging trends and destinations that are resonating with today's travelers. The complete list of award winners is available now on TravelandLeisure.com and in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 19.

Spanning 125 category lists, this year's survey results showcase a range of surprises and milestones, including the emergence of a new top domestic airline JSX, iGA Istanbul Airport claiming the top spot for Best International Airport, and Singapore Airlines returning to the top position in the Best International Airlines category. Charleston, SC continues to resonate with readers as the top U.S. city for the 12th consecutive year.

Highlights from the worldwide rankings include Best Cities Overall with San Miguel de Allende, Udaipur and Kyoto claiming the top three spots, and The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur named the World's Best Hotel. Domestic highlights include Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport claiming the top spot for Best Domestic Airport, Golden Isles remaining the No. 1 Best Island in the Continental U.S., the Pendry Newport Beach named the Top City Hotel and Mission Pacific Beach Resort the Top Resort in the Continental U.S. Additional domestic lists cover the Top City and Resort Hotels in destinations such as Washington, D.C, Chicago, Las Vegas and Miami.

"For nearly three decades, our World's Best Awards have set the standard for excellence in travel, as chosen by our dedicated and discerning readers," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "The 2024 results highlight a blend of time-honored favorites and emerging destinations, reflecting the diverse interests of today's travelers. We're delighted to honor these exceptional places and experiences that inspire our audience to explore the world."

Additional highlights from this year's World's Best Awards are as follows:

TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2024

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Udaipur, India Kyoto, Japan Hoi An , Vietnam Chiang Mai , Thailand Florence, Italy Bangkok, Thailand Tokyo, Japan Ubud, Indonesia Funchal, Portugal

TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2024

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico Savannah, Georgia Honolulu, Hawaii New Orleans, Louisiana San Antonio, Texas Fort Worth, Texas New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Aspen, Colorado

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2024 WINNERS OVERALL:

WORLD'S BEST CITY: San Miguel de Allende

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL: The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND: Capella Hotels & Resorts

WORLD'S BEST ISLAND: The Maldives

WORLD'S BEST U.S. NATIONAL PARK: Yellowstone

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA: Rancho La Puerta

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA: Sundara Inn & Spa

WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Virgin Voyages

WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Cunard

WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Viking

WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Viking

WORLD'S BEST INTIMATE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Quasar Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE: Aqua Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST TRAINS: Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE: Singapore Airlines

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE: JSX

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: iGA Istanbul Airport

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

WORLD'S BEST RENTAL CAR COMPANY: National Car Rental

For the complete World's Best Awards 2024 survey methodology, visit travelandleisure.com .

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a World's Best Awards celebration at Palm Court at The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in honor of this year's winners. The event is sponsored by Capital One and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Travel + Leisure will host its inaugural World's Best Summit on July 16-17, 2024 in New York, bringing together top entrepreneurs, business and hospitality leaders, and celebrities from the industry for a two-day summit from the world's most influential travel media brand.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

