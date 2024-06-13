TRAVEL + LEISURE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL WORLD'S BEST SUMMIT TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF TRAVEL

SPEAKERS INCLUDE BOBBI BROWN, DANIEL BOULUD, MISSY ROBBINS, AMANDA KLOOTS, AND TRAVEL INDUSTRY INSIDERS

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Travel + Leisure will host its inaugural World's Best Summit on July 16-17, 2024 in New York, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs, and travel and hospitality experts for a two-day summit from the world's most influential travel media brand.

Travel + Leisure The World's Best Summit 2024

The World's Best Summit will cover a variety of topics and trends, such as wellness tourism, cultural events travel, the impact of AI on the industry, and more. Bobbi Brown will join the summit as a keynote speaker, discussing her ventures in the hospitality industry, her travel experiences, and her journey as an entrepreneur. The programming, curated by Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford, will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of trends that are driving the industry forward.

"Our annual World's Best Awards have long celebrated excellence in travel, and we're excited to expand upon our successful franchise with the introduction of the World's Best Summit, bringing together some of the brightest minds in travel, hospitality, and beyond," said Gifford. "The summit will delve into the trends and innovations that will shape the way we explore the world, inspiring travelers to embrace new possibilities and experiences."

The World's Best Summit will feature panelists from renowned brands such as Aman, Blackberry Farm, Casa Dragones, The Colony Palm Beach, Explora Journeys, Explore Charleston, Frieze, Hyatt, Hurtigruten Group, İGA Istanbul Airport, Métis Crossing, Paravel, P/S, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Priceline, SHA Wellness, Six Senses, Yelp, and more.

Highlights from the programming include:

Access Redefined: As travelers seek deeper cultural immersion and premium experiences, navigating the complexities of these experiences becomes paramount. Aman's Ben Trodd , chef Daniel Boulud , Investopedia's Editor in Chief Caleb Silver , Embark Beyond's Jack Ezon , and P/S's Amina Belouizdad Porter will discuss the role of exceptional travel experiences for the modern traveler.

As travelers seek deeper cultural immersion and premium experiences, navigating the complexities of these experiences becomes paramount. Aman's , chef , Investopedia's Editor in Chief , Embark Beyond's , and P/S's will discuss the role of exceptional travel experiences for the modern traveler. How AI is Shaping Travel: Industry experts from Priceline, Yelp, Destination Canada, and Hyatt, along with Dotdash Meredith's Chief Innovation Officer Jon Roberts , will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of travel.

Industry experts from Priceline, Yelp, Destination Canada, and Hyatt, along with Dotdash Meredith's Chief Innovation Officer will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of travel. Eat, Sip, Travel: The New Culinary Journey: Food has long been a leading factor driving people to visit certain global destinations, and this panel will feature insights from Food & Wine 's Ray Isle , chef Missy Robbins , Explore Charleston's Helen Hill , and Casa Dragones' Bertha González Nieves .

Food has long been a leading factor driving people to visit certain global destinations, and this panel will feature insights from 's , chef , Explore Charleston's , and Casa Dragones' . Sustainability: It's More Than a Buzzword: Discover how leaders like Six Senses' Neil Jacobs , Paravel's Andy Krantz , and Métis Crossing's Juanita Marois are driving the movement toward sustainable tourism and responsible travel practices.

Discover how leaders like Six Senses' , Paravel's , and Métis Crossing's are driving the movement toward sustainable tourism and responsible travel practices. The Future of Air Travel : Air travel is booming in 2024, with record numbers of travelers taking to the sky. Industry experts including New Yonder's Paul Tumpowsky , Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's Derek Utter , and İGA Istanbul Airport's Mehmet Büyükkaytan will delve into major airport renovations, elevated premium cabin and lounge experiences, and smarter loyalty programs that are shaping the future of air travel.

Sponsors of the 2024 World's Best Summit include Aman, Destination Canada, Enterprise, Explore Charleston, İGA Istanbul Airport, Sandals Resorts, Singapore Airlines, and Travel + Leisure GO.

For additional information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit travelandleisure.com/worlds-best-summit-2024-8634965 .

