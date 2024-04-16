Travel + Leisure Announces the 2024 It List of Best New Hotels

Annual List of 100 Most Exciting Hotel Openings of the Year Now Includes Cruise Ships for the First Time

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Travel + Leisure announces the 19th annual It List, a meticulously curated list of the best new and renovated hotels across the globe, which for the first time includes newly launched luxury cruise ships. In-depth coverage of this year's It List is now available online , and in the May 2024 issue of Travel + Leisure, which hits newsstands April 19.

This year, Travel + Leisure's guide to the can't miss openings (and re-openings) covers everything from boutique hotels in Morocco and Portugal to grand resorts along the serene beaches of Mexico and Greece. The selected hotels and cruise ships span 39 countries across six continents and represent a variety of categories such as Best New City Hotels and Best New Affordable Luxury Hotels, showcasing the broad spectrum of travel experiences.

"The 2024 It List is a celebration of transformation and discovery, spotlighting hidden gems and reborn icons across the globe, as well as luxury cruises for the first time," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Each selection on this year's list–including our cover star, the Hotel Vermelho in Melides, Portugal, designed by Christian Louboutin–represents the transformative power of travel. These hotels and ships are destinations in their own right, providing not just accommodation but a profound sense of connection, comfort, and delight far from home."

Spotlighting the 100 best new hotels, resorts and luxury cruise ships that made the biggest impressions on Travel + Leisure editors and contributors, the 2024 It List features 4 cruise lines, 36 hotels in North America, 26 in Europe, 7 in the Caribbean and Central and South America, 10 in Africa and the Middle East, 14 in Asia, and 3 in Australia. To see the full list of all 100 hotels along with descriptions about why each one made this year's list, visit travelandleisure.com/it-list .

How the It List hotels and cruise ships are selected: over the past year, the editors reviewed hundreds of new and renovated properties across the globe, which were then narrowed to just 100 in total. Each hotel has been vetted by Travel + Leisure editors and contributors.

