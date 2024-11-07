TRAVEL + LEISURE NAMES THAILAND THE 2025 DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure has named Thailand as the 2025 Destination of the Year . Known for its rich cultural heritage, dynamic culinary scene, and a seamless blend of tradition with modern innovation, Thailand is a must-visit destination for travelers in the year ahead. This is the tenth year Travel + Leisure editors have selected a Destination of the Year, with previous honorees including Costa Rica, Italy, and Japan.

Travel + Leisure - 2025 Destination of the Year

"We are thrilled to recognize Thailand as our Destination of the Year for 2025," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Whether visitors are exploring Bangkok's cutting-edge culinary scene, relaxing on one of the country's 1,430 islands, or experiencing its renowned hospitality with some of the best luxury hotels in the world, Thailand offers a unique adventure for every type of traveler."

Thailand's diverse regions offer travelers a mix of artistic inspiration, natural beauty, and off-the-beaten-path adventures. The capital, Bangkok, shines as a cultural powerhouse, renowned for its dynamic food scene and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Beyond the bustling city, Thailand's islands–including the world famous Koh Samui, home to the forthcoming season of HBO's The White Lotus–offer tranquil escapes and luxury resorts. Phang Nga Bay is known for breathtaking views of limestone karst formations, while the cultural hub of Isan in the northeast showcases artistic contributions that have influenced the broader creative scene in Thailand. Additionally, the country remains committed to wildlife conservation, particularly in its efforts to protect endangered Asian elephants, which visitors can witness firsthand at various sanctuaries.

A comprehensive guide to everything Thailand has to offer—from the family-friendly hotel offerings to the vast island network and more—is available now at TravelandLeisure.com , and will be featured in the cover story of the December/January 2025 issue, available on newsstands on November 22.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the presenting sponsor of Travel + Leisure's 2025 Destination of the Year program. As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure will host a special event for cardmembers celebrating the winning destination.

