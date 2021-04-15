Travel + Leisure Praises St Kitts and Nevis for Health and Safety Protocols

LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure, a leading travel publication based in New York City, has praised the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' robust health and safety travel protocols, highlighting the nation as a model for other destinations to follow. The dual-island nation has been open for international travel since October 2020 after effectively managing to curb the spread of the coronavirus with zero casualties. With tourism a significant revenue-producing sector on the islands, St Kitts and Nevis developed a framework designed to encourage travel whilst keeping the nation and visitors safe.

The Nevis Tourism Authority worked with editor Erinne Magee to ensure that all travel requirements were followed. This included having a negative PCR-test within 72 hours of departure followed by uploading a copy of the results on to St Kitts and Nevis' travel portal along with a picture of the traveller's passport. Subsequently, the traveller receives approval forms for boarding and a health screening and temperature check after arriving on the islands.

Erinne Magee wrote: "The biggest takeaway? In Nevis, hospitality is not a job, but a way of life. The customer service here shines — not because it's required, but because warmth and openness are simply second nature. The slogan in Nevis is: "You're only a stranger once." But I think it's more accurate to say: You're not a stranger at all."

Those who are eager to enjoy the islands thoroughly can look forward to its full reopening in October 2021, as recently announced by Prime Minister Timothy Harris. The news comes after the country hit a major vaccination milestone, with 30 percent of the target population now inoculated.

"The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has done exceedingly well in the fight against COVID-19, and we are grateful that to date, we have had no major hospitalisations nor deaths from the virus. As you move towards the full reopening sometime in October, we can expect the virus to return and re-enter our communities," said Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr Cameron Wilkinson. "The difference now compared to the early days in the fight is that we have a vaccine available that can protect us," he added.

Those who want to make their stay in St Kitts and Nevis permanent can do so by investing in the popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The Programme provides wealthy individuals with second citizenship after they make an economic contribution to a government fund. Operating since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is considered a 'Platinum Standard' within the industry. Those who successfully pass the rigorous multi-tiered vetting procedure gain access to a wealth of opportunities, from visa-free travel to nearly 160 destinations to the right to live, work and study in the nation. Lastly, citizenship can be passed down, thus establishing a future legacy for investors and their families.

