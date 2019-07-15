Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock's Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Havana Cabana Resort has been named #3 in the Top Ten Resort Hotels in Florida in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2019. Located in the heart of Key West, Florida, Havana Cabana opened in 2018 as a one-of-a-kind boutique experience following a cutting-edge renovation.

(PRNewsfoto/DiamondRock Hospitality Company)

The World's Best Awards is an award program run by Travel + Leisure. Each year, readers are asked to weigh in on travel experiences and rate hotels based on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Travel + Leisure noted the impressiveness of a newcomer receiving high recognition and described Havana Cabana as, "a fab Key West find with a sinuous palm-lined pool and light, bright, Cuban-influenced decor that'd make Hemingway feel right at home."

"This award is a testament to DiamondRock's creativity and success in creating hotels that customers love", said Mark Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are focused on creating great experiences and are underway with many exciting repositionings across our portfolio. Our most recent repositioning, the Hotel Emblem, a Viceroy Urban Retreat, is currently ranked #3 of 241 hotels in San Francisco by TripAdvisor."

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Related Links

http://www.drhc.com

