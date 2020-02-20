Travel + Leisure Releases 15th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best New Hotels In The World
72 Hotels Across the Globe Selected, Including 19 Hotels in the United States
Feb 20, 2020, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; Meredith.com) Travel + Leisure released its 15th annual It List, a selection of the top new and renovated hotels in the world. The list is available on TravelandLeisure.com and in the March issue, available on newsstands February 21.
Each year, Travel + Leisure editors scout hundreds of new hotels around the globe in pursuit of those that offer a special, holistic experience based on location, ambiance, service, and amenities. The editors collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of expert travel writers and agents to narrow the list.
"The beauty of staying at a hotel is that you can drop both your physical and emotional baggage and be the best version of yourself," said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "With over 70 honorees—including a Loire Valley château and a series of lodges in Bhutan—our annual It List is packed with hotels that make you feel spoiled, nurtured, and seamlessly connected to the outside world."
The Travel + Leisure 2020 It List includes 19 hotels across the United States including four in California, three in New York, and two in Hawaii, as well as in places such as Asbury Park, Detroit, Miami, New Orleans, and Philadelphia, among others.
Travel + Leisure's 2020 It List is as follows, organized by location:
AFRICA + THE MIDDLE EAST
Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana
The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco
Zannier Hotels Sonop — Karas, Namibia
Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda
One&Only Gorilla's Nest — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Camissa House — Cape Town, South Africa
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa
Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar
Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
ASIA
Six Senses Bhutan — Bhutan
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China
Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong
Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India
Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan
Shishi-Iwa House — Karuizawa, Japan
The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Raffles Singapore — Singapore
HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan
Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam
AUSTRALIA
Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia
CARIBBEAN
La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico
Eden Rock — St. Bart's
Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos
CENTRAL + SOUTH AMERICA
Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile
Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica
Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru
EUROPE
August — Antwerp, Belgium
Belmond Cadogan — London, England
The Standard — London, England
The Stratford — London, England
The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England
Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France
J.K. Place Paris — Paris, France
Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France
Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France
Purs — Andernach, Germany
Parilio — Paros, Greece
Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy
Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy
Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Puglia, Italy
Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy
a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel — Sicily, Italy
St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy
Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway
Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain
Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain
NORTH AMERICA
Glacier View Lodge — Jasper, Canada
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico
Sofitel Mexico City Reforma — Mexico City, Mexico
Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, USA
Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, USA
Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, HI, USA
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection — Big Island, HI, USA
Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, USA
Palihouse Miami Beach — Miami, FL, USA
Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, USA
Equinox Hotel — New York, NY, USA
The Times Square EDITION — New York, NY, USA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center — Philadelphia, PA, USA
TWA Hotel — Queens, NY, USA
Santa Monica Proper Hotel — Santa Monica, CA, USA
MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, USA
Willow House — Terlingua, TX, USA
Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, USA
Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, USA
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection — Wanship, UT, USA
Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, USA
Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, USA
ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 34 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 28 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: www.meredith.com) Luxury Group portfolio of best-in-class brands.
