Travel + Leisure Releases 15th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best New Hotels In The World

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; Meredith.com) Travel + Leisure released its 15th annual It List, a selection of the top new and renovated hotels in the world. The list is available on TravelandLeisure.com and in the March issue, available on newsstands February 21.

Each year, Travel + Leisure editors scout hundreds of new hotels around the globe in pursuit of those that offer a special, holistic experience based on location, ambiance, service, and amenities. The editors collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of expert travel writers and agents to narrow the list.

"The beauty of staying at a hotel is that you can drop both your physical and emotional baggage and be the best version of yourself," said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "With over 70 honorees—including a Loire Valley château and a series of lodges in Bhutan—our annual It List is packed with hotels that make you feel spoiled, nurtured, and seamlessly connected to the outside world."

The Travel + Leisure 2020 It List includes 19 hotels across the United States including four in California, three in New York, and two in Hawaii, as well as in places such as Asbury Park, Detroit, Miami, New Orleans, and Philadelphia, among others.

Travel + Leisure's 2020 It List is as follows, organized by location:

AFRICA + THE MIDDLE EAST

Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco

Zannier Hotels Sonop — Karas, Namibia

Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda

One&Only Gorilla's Nest — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Camissa House — Cape Town, South Africa

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa

Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar

Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

ASIA

Six Senses Bhutan — Bhutan

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China

Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India

Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan

Shishi-Iwa House — Karuizawa, Japan

The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Raffles Singapore — Singapore

HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan

Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam

AUSTRALIA

Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia

CARIBBEAN

La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico

Eden Rock — St. Bart's

Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos

CENTRAL + SOUTH AMERICA

Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile

Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica

Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru

EUROPE

August — Antwerp, Belgium

Belmond Cadogan — London, England

The Standard — London, England

The Stratford — London, England

The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England

Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France

J.K. Place Paris — Paris, France

Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France

Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France

Purs — Andernach, Germany

Parilio — Paros, Greece

Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy

Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy

Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Puglia, Italy

Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy

a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel — Sicily, Italy

St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy

Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway

Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain

Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain

NORTH AMERICA

Glacier View Lodge — Jasper, Canada

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Sofitel Mexico City Reforma — Mexico City, Mexico

Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico

Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, USA

Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, USA

Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, HI, USA

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection — Big Island, HI, USA

Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, USA

Palihouse Miami Beach — Miami, FL, USA

Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, USA

Equinox Hotel — New York, NY, USA

The Times Square EDITION — New York, NY, USA

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center — Philadelphia, PA, USA

TWA Hotel — Queens, NY, USA

Santa Monica Proper Hotel — Santa Monica, CA, USA

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, USA

Willow House — Terlingua, TX, USA

Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, USA

Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, USA

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection — Wanship, UT, USA

Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, USA

Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, USA

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 34 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 28 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: www.meredith.com) Luxury Group portfolio of best-in-class brands.

