Travel + Leisure's Let's Go Together Podcast Nominated to iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces that its Let's Go Together podcast is nominated for the third annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in the Travel Podcast category. The winners will be announced on a virtual broadcast stream January 21, 2021 at 9 p.m. local time.

"Travel + Leisure is honored to be considered for this prestigious award. Let's Go Together amplifies diverse voices and their unique travel experience. In a time when travel is limited and inclusivity is imperative, we could all use inspiration to explore and gain new perspective on cultures and communities both near and far," says Travel + Leisure Digital Content Director Deanne Kaczerski.

Let's Go Together with Host Kellee Edwards, an award-winning travel expert, launched in Spring 2020 with weekly episodes that have featured an array of travelers with a wide range of experiences and perspectives, from a quadriplegic who climbed Machu Picchu to a gay couple who gave up city living for a life exploring national parks in a 26-foot RV, as well as a deaf man who globetrots finding new ways to communicate around the world.

"What we are doing on this podcast is the epitome of what inclusiveness should look like in the travel industry. I've never been so proud and privileged as a journalist to interview such an array of strong individuals, whose stories are as diverse as the day is long," says Let's Go Together Host, Kellee Edwards.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards span across 30 categories covering all facets such as crime, food, history, travel and more. The award ceremony will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

Currently in its second season, you can learn more about Let's Go Together here. To learn more about the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, click here.

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. The Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971 and is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, newsletters, and an extensive social media following. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Luxury Group portfolio of best-in-class brands.

