Travel Advantage Network Makes Major Donation to Maryland Foodbank

The program provides fresh produce to Marylanders who might otherwise not have access to many fruits and vegetables. Because the bags are reusable, the Maryland Food Bank will be able to distribute food to many thousands of Marylanders.

"Giving back is a key part of our corporate mission," said Scott Fasano, TAN president. "We're excited to have the opportunity to support the Maryland Food Bank and hungry Marylanders."

About Travel Advantage Network

Established in 1992, this vacation accommodations program provides week-long wholesale vacations to approximately 75,000 families. Travel Advantage Network is fueled by two independent sales companies, Sundance Vacations and SmarTravel. The Travel Advocates at Travel Advantage Network keep their finger on the pulse of travel trends, traveler requests and historic travel patterns to provide quality inventory in desirable locations for reasonable rates.

About the Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, leading the movement to end hunger throughout Maryland. For nearly 40 years, the Maryland Food Bank has partnered with communities across the state to distribute food to individuals and families in need. Through carefully-crafted programs, the food bank aims to meet the immediate needs of Marylanders while simultaneously working to find long term ways to reduce hunger statewide. Currently distributing more than 102,000 meals per day — nearly 37 million meals annually — the Maryland Food Bank will continue to expand its efforts until hunger ends. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.

