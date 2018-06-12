Travel Advantage Network Makes Major Donation to Maryland Foodbank

GLEN BURNIE, Md., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Travel Advantage Network (TAN) recently donated over 4,000 insulated bags to the Maryland Foodbank. The organization will use the bags to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families across Maryland as part of the SNAP Produce Drop program.
"These insulated bags are being used throughout the state, six days a week," said George "Butch" Langenfelder, Maryland Food Bank Food Sourcing Manager. "In most cases these families are walking to our sites, so having these insulted bags is perfect."
The program provides fresh produce to Marylanders who might otherwise not have access to many fruits and vegetables. Because the bags are reusable, the Maryland Food Bank will be able to distribute food to many thousands of Marylanders.
"Giving back is a key part of our corporate mission," said Scott Fasano, TAN president. "We're excited to have the opportunity to support the Maryland Food Bank and hungry Marylanders."
To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank and its programs, visit mdfoodbank.org. For more information on TAN, visit planwithtan.com or call 800-223-0088.
About Travel Advantage Network
Established in 1992, this vacation accommodations program provides week-long wholesale vacations to approximately 75,000 families. Travel Advantage Network is fueled by two independent sales companies, Sundance Vacations and SmarTravel. The Travel Advocates at Travel Advantage Network keep their finger on the pulse of travel trends, traveler requests and historic travel patterns to provide quality inventory in desirable locations for reasonable rates.
About the Maryland Food Bank
The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, leading the movement to end hunger throughout Maryland. For nearly 40 years, the Maryland Food Bank has partnered with communities across the state to distribute food to individuals and families in need. Through carefully-crafted programs, the food bank aims to meet the immediate needs of Marylanders while simultaneously working to find long term ways to reduce hunger statewide. Currently distributing more than 102,000 meals per day — nearly 37 million meals annually — the Maryland Food Bank will continue to expand its efforts until hunger ends. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.
MEDIA CONTACT
Maxine Minar
mminar@planwithtan.com
443.577.0303 x 2163
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-advantage-network-makes-major-donation-to-maryland-foodbank-300664406.html
SOURCE Travel Advantage Network
Share this article