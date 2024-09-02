Travel Agency Services Market to Grow by USD 156.7 Billion (2024-2028) as International Tourism Rises, How AI is Transforming the Industry - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global travel agency services market size is estimated to grow by USD 156.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Increasing international tourist footfalls is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of technologically advanced travel solutions. However, growing threat from rising terrorist activities poses a challenge. Key market players include Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, American Express Co., BCD Group, Booking Holdings Inc., China tourism group, Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT BV, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Services International Ltd., The Travel Corp, Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trafalgar, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc..

Travel Agency Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 156.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.53 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, American Express Co., BCD Group, Booking Holdings Inc., China tourism group, Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT Global BV, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Services International Ltd., The Travel Corp, Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trafalgar, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc.

Market Driver

Travel agency services continue to evolve, focusing on additional offerings beyond flights, hotels, and car hire for both leisure and business travelers. AI and machine learning algorithms enhance personalized itineraries and ticket booking. Domestic and international travelers, including independent and package travelers, benefit from travel planning, accommodation booking, and transportation arrangements. Visa assistance, travel insurance, and personalized itineraries are increasingly popular. Online booking and phone booking options cater to diverse preferences. Airlines and online travel agencies offer direct booking options for global connectivity. Middle-class population growth fuels demand. Sustainable travel practices, eco-friendly tourism, and local community engagement are trends. Digital marketing, smartphone, and tablet applications streamline booking processes. Operational safety, employee safety, and civil construction activities, including dams, bridges, and tunnels, ensure travel experiences are safe and efficient. IoT and social networking sites facilitate real-time updates and communication.

Market Challenges

Travel agency services face several challenges in today's market. Independent travelers prefer self-planning, while package travelers seek convenience. Travel planning, ticketing, accommodation booking, and transportation arrangements are essential services, but visa assistance, travel insurance, personalized itineraries, and customer support set agencies apart. Airlines and online travel agencies offer direct booking options, making competition fierce. Global connectivity, middle-class population growth, and sustainable travel practices are trends shaping the industry. Eco-friendly tourism and local community engagement are key to long-term success. Digital marketing, smartphone, and tablet applications are essential tools. Geoscientists, engineers, and operational safety experts ensure civil construction activities like dams, bridges, and tunnels are safe. IoT, social networking sites, and adventure tourism cater to diverse traveler needs. Millennial generation preferences and online booking channels continue to disrupt the market. Safety, both for employees and travelers, remains a top priority.

Segment Overview

This travel agency services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Leisure travel

1.2 Business travel

1.3 Specialty travel Distribution Channel 2.1 Online travel agencies

2.2 Hybrid

2.3 Brick and mortar travel agencies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Leisure travel- The leisure travel market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. Increased disposable income among consumers enables them to invest in travel and discover new destinations. The importance of work-life balance drives individuals to take regular vacations for relaxation. Modern travelers prioritize experiences over material possessions, leading them to seek unique and memorable leisure activities. Easy access to information and social media platforms inspires travelers to explore new destinations. Health-conscious individuals are drawn to wellness and spa tourism, while cultural explorers seek destinations rich in heritage and traditions. Adventurous travelers are motivated by adrenaline-pumping activities, and celebratory events mark important milestones with memorable trips. Improvements in transportation infrastructure, accessibility, and visa processes make global travel more accessible. Seasons and cultural events influence travel choices, and budget-friendly accommodations and deals make leisure travel affordable for many. For instance, Yatra Online's The Big EMI Fest offers lucrative value-added services during the festive travel season. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the leisure travel segment in the global travel agency services market.

Research Analysis

The Travel Agency Services Market caters to the diverse needs of various traveler segments, including leisure tourists, business travelers, and adventurers. AI and machine learning algorithms are revolutionizing the industry by providing personalized itineraries and seamless booking experiences. Travel agencies offer additional services such as flights, hotels, car hire, visa assistance, travel insurance, and transportation arrangements. Online booking and phone booking options ensure global connectivity, while direct booking options provide convenience. Middle-class populations are driving growth in this market, and sustainable travel practices are gaining popularity. Airlines and online travel agencies are major players, providing a wide range of services from ticketing to accommodation booking. The industry continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of travelers.

Market Research Overview

The Travel Agency Services Market caters to the diverse needs of various traveler segments, including leisure tourists, business travelers, and adventurers, offering additional services beyond flights, hotels, and car hire. AI and machine learning algorithms are revolutionizing the industry, enabling personalized itineraries, ticket booking, and accommodation reservations. Travel agencies facilitate domestic and international travel for independent and package travelers, providing visa assistance, travel insurance, and transportation arrangements. Airlines, online travel agencies, and direct booking options offer global connectivity, while sustainable travel practices and eco-friendly tourism gain popularity among the middle-class population. Adventure tourism, art tourism, and digital marketing through smartphone and tablet applications cater to the millennial generation. Geoscientists, engineers, and operational safety experts ensure the safety of civil construction activities, such as dams, bridges, and tunnels, while IoT and social networking sites expand travel opportunities.

