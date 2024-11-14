Travel Agency WaWo Japan Travel Offers Hand-Crafted Tours of Local Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan has been growing increasingly popular as a travel destination, with influential magazine Condé Nast Traveler placing it at number 1 on its list of "the best countries in the world" for two years running. Larger cities like Tokyo and Kyoto have been the focal point of this popularity, but demand is rising by the day for more genuine experiences, suggesting a growing need for tourism development in local regions of Japan. Enter WaWo Japan Travel, an agency that has long cooperated with local organizations to uncover Japan's hidden gems, in addition to utilizing its bountiful experience providing tour arrangement services to overseas travel agencies. Applying its deep knowledge of local Japan, WaWo has begun selling original tours on its newly launched tour site "WaWo Japan Tours" (http://wawojapantours.com).

Shimane Prefecture Kagura Performance

On the site, WaWo offers sample tours that can be tailor-made to suit any customer's desires. Also included are original, shared tours based on specific routes that the company recommends, which can be booked directly on the site. All of WaWo's tours will be led by experienced guide-interpreters, so as to ensure that guests are able to both deepen their understanding of the regions they visit, as well as build strong connections with local residents.

WaWo's first original shared tour, "Shimane Highlights Tour - The Home of Gods, Myth & Samurai Steel," centers on Shimane Prefecture, a region steeped in dense history and myth. One highlight of the tour is a traditional kagura performance, which involves intricately designed and impeccably expressive costumes and stage props of the region. Guests will watch the performance alongside local residents, receiving an opportunity to intimately connect with their distinct culture. With much, much more in store for guests, the tour is the fruition of WaWo's tireless cooperation with local agencies to provide an experience entirely unique to Shimane.





In addition to the aforementioned tours, the site also features articles from WaWo's team of experienced consultants, all of whom hail from outside Japan. These articles are personality-rich with detailed information. Written in conjunction with WaWo's extensive work across Japan, they tell stories centering on local destinations that can't be found anywhere else. Recent articles include feature stories on Shimane Prefecture and Imizu, Toyama Prefecture.

WaWo Japan Travel will continue to dedicate itself to sharing the local charms of Japan with the world, through their new tours and articles.

About WaWo Japan Travel https://wawojapan.co.jp/en/

Established in March of 2022, WaWo Japan Travel is a travel company that specializes in inbound tourism. In addition to providing tour arrangement services, WaWo works with local agencies to discover, refine, and share experiences that remain unknown outside of Japan.

