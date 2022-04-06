Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 2.85 Bn| 27% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The travel and expense management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apptricity Corp.

Basware Corp.

DATABASICS Inc.

Emburse

Expensify Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Travel and Expense Management Software during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 27% of the global market growth. Over the forecast period, the rise in the use of this software by businesses such as BFSI would aid the growth of the travel and expense management software market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Travel and Expense Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download a Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the on-premises segment will gain considerable market share in travel and expense management software. Because there is no third-party involvement, on-premises travel and expenditure management software is regarded as very secure. Because of the monitored and restricted access, businesses have complete control over their on-premises solutions, and they can configure the travel and expenditure management software to meet their specific needs. However, due to the increased usage of SaaS-based travel and expense management software, the market for on-premises travel and expense management software is likely to drop.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing mobile workforce is one of the primary elements driving growth in the travel and expense management software market. Employees that travel across multiple physical locations for business objectives are referred to as a mobile workforce. This personnel is connected to their company via the Internet via their mobile devices, such as smartphones and laptops.

Mobile workforces are becoming the norm in fields such as healthcare, thanks to the increased adoption of technologies and increased communication among businesses. This type of labor is constantly expanding and is likely to continue to do so over the next few years.

However, the growing threat of open-source travel and expense management solutions will be a major issue for the travel and expense management software market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Travel and Expense Management Software Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Server Rail Kit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 2.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apptricity Corp., Basware Corp., DATABASICS Inc., Emburse, Expensify Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE (Concur), and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apptricity Corp.

Basware Corp.

DATABASICS Inc.

Emburse

Expensify Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio