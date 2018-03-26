Travel and Hospitality Industry Trends to Be Analyzed in ISG Webinar on April 4

The live, one-hour discussion, hosted by Ajay Paul, Scott Sanders and David Orellana of the ISG Travel, Transportation and Hospitality practice, will explore the top technology trends impacting travel companies in 2018 and examine the sourcing implications for the travel and hospitality industry.

"The travel and hospitality industry is turning into a digital business," said Harvey Gluckman, partner and head of the ISG Travel, Transportation and Hospitality practice. "Consumers are using technology to be DIY travel practitioners, while every type of travel business is leveraging automation, artificial intelligence and cognitive technologies to differentiate themselves, execute their digital strategy and gain competitive advantage. Succeeding in this environment means that complex sourcing, service integration and contracting considerations must be made."

Gluckman said that digital access to information, social networking platforms and the Internet of Things (IoT) have all contributed to especially high customer expectations for travel and hospitality providers.

"To meet customers' high expectations, the industry must adopt an operating model that is relentlessly customer-centric," said Ajay Paul, director. "This starts with building next-generation IT capabilities and services inside the organization to allow for omni-channel commerce platforms, maximizing data analytics, crowdsourcing innovative ideas and delivering business outcomes even faster."

Paul discussed specific steps travel and hospitality enterprises will need to take to improve internal operations and customer engagement in a recent article on ISG's website.

Participants may register in advance for the April 4 webinar by visiting this website. A replay will be made available after the webinar for those unable to participate in the live, interactive session.

