Travel Answers Group Debuts Passport to the World - The Travel Sale That Isn't About Just Discounts

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Answers Group, a leading provider of independent vacation experiences, today announced the launch of Passport to the World, a new global sale event curated specifically for travel advisors and value-seeking travelers. Running November 24 through December 19, the program introduces a collection of premium, air-inclusive itineraries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the world's most sought-after island escapes.

Unlike traditional discount-driven sales, "Passport to the World" focuses on maximizing value with every offer expertly crafted to include return international airfares, deluxe or superior accommodations, transfers and handpicked experiences that elevate the entire journey. The result is a suite of premium, ready-to-book solutions that allow travelers to escape the ordinary, while giving advisors an effortless way to deliver high-quality experiences with exceptional value.

Designed for Advisors: High Value, Less Hassle

Travel Answers Group has intentionally structured this campaign to support travel advisors during the busiest travel-shopping season of the year.

Every Passport to the World itinerary is:

Air-inclusive, eliminating complex fare shopping

Built around superior or deluxe hotels, ensuring consistent quality

Enriched with curated local experiences, reducing planning time

Supported by private transfers, maximizing traveler comfort

100% customizable, so advisors can tailor experiences to client needs

This approach not only showcases Travel Answers Group's signature style of high-quality trip design, it also reduces workload for advisors, enabling them to offer elevated, great-value itineraries without extensive coordination.

Curated, One-of-a-Kind Combination Journeys

The collection includes itineraries designed to feel fresh, unique, and globally inspired. Among the highlights:

Each vacation blends destination discovery with insider experiences, from gourmet street food tours in Singapore to champagne sunsets on the Seine, from Queenstown alpine luxury to Maldives overwater serenity.

Exclusive Added Value for Australia Bookings

As an additional incentive, all qualifying Australia bookings during Passport to the World include a complimentary 2-night Tangalooma Island Escape, an exclusive Travel Answers Group value add offered at no extra cost*. This signature bonus reinforces the brand's philosophy of enhancing the traveler experience rather than simply discounting the price.

"Passport to the World isn't about slashing prices, it's about elevating what travelers receive," said Kirk Demeter, Founder & CEO, Travel Answers Group. "Every itinerary delivers exceptional value through thoughtful inclusions, premium accommodations, hand-picked experiences and seamless logistics. We want both travelers and advisors to have access to travel that feels extraordinary without an extraordinary price tag."

For more details and to view the full list of suggested itineraries please visit https://travelanswersgroup.com/on-sale-now/passport-to-the-world-sale.

About Travel Answers

With over 33 years of experience, Travel Answers is a trusted leader in luxury and tailor-made travel across Oceania, Africa, Asia, and Europe. We provide authentic, customizable journeys through our five wholesale brands and expert Destination Specialists. As a preferred partner of major U.S. travel consortia and a member of USTOA and ETOA, we equip travel advisors with advanced tools, on-the-ground support, and seamless technology to craft exceptional travel experiences. Guided by Founder & CEO Kirk Demeter, Travel Answers continues to deliver unmatched value and service, inspiring travelers and empowering advisors worldwide.

At Travel Answers, we are committed to making complex travel effortless, supporting advisors to grow their business and helping travelers escape the ordinary with unique, unforgettable journeys.

