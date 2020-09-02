Travel-Awards.Org to Host the Virtual Conference World Travel Summit 2020, Under the Theme "Travel - In The New Normal"
Sep 02, 2020, 08:32 ET
MADRID, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel-Awards.Org invites you to the virtual event World Travel Summit 2020 that will take place as an online conference, with a live broadcast, accessible from anywhere in the world.
The Conference will feature talks with top travel leaders, who will lead us on what the future may look like for the travel industry. This is the global event essential for all hospitality industry professionals to attend in order to learn how to work towards recovery.
Date: Monday, September 7th, 2020
Time: 09:00 EST - 18:00 EST (Eastern Timezone)
Featured talks:
- "Creative concepts for hotels to drive revenue"
- "Providing the path for safe & successful MICE events"
- "Opening a Hotel During Covid-19"
- "Portugal, The Future"
Listen to leaders of the global travel and tourism industry from:
ASIA & OCEANIA
- Florian Sengstschmid, Azerbaijan Tourism Board
- Guillermo Varela, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Laos
- John Hart, Australian Chamber Tourism
- Jason Dawson, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism NZ
- Jean-Paul Riby, Sun Hospitality Group, Vietnam
AMERICAS
- William 'Chip' Rogers, AHLA
- Michael Dominguez, AHLI
- Bryan Gay, Atlantis Bahamas
- Michael Radovan, Costa Palmas, Four Seasons & Aman Residences Los Cabos
- Rocco Bova, Chable' Hotels Yucatan
- John Washko, Mohegan Sun
- Susie Albin-Najera, Los Cabos Tourism Board
EUROPE & AFRICA
- Luis Araujo, Turismo de Portugal
- Sherin Francis, Seychelles Tourism Board
- Alex Dallocchio, Westin London, UK
- Tea Ros, Strategic Hotel Consulting, Switzerland
- Theo Nanea, Travel-Awards.Org
Can't attend live?
Recordings will be available on-demand later on www.travel-summit.com
