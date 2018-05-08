Travel Budgeting App Tripcents to Launch This Spring

DENVER, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripcents, a travel budgeting app for the millennial traveler, will officially launch its public iOS version May 10.

"Travel sites today are transactional, disjointed and impersonal," says co-founder and CEO Brantley Pace. "They are centered on cheap discounts to incentivize users as they lack the means to recommend truly personal experiences. The future of Tripcents is all about helping travelers save, plan and explore the world."

Promotional app image

Users connect their U.S. bank account and choose a monthly deduction to go towards their dream destination. Once funds are saved, users can book the trip through the app partners. The Tripcents app and all benefits will be available for a small subscription fee.

"We see Tripcents becoming one of the major players in the travel industry like Airbnb," says Tripcents co-founder and COO Beau Bergman. "It's going to fundamentally change the way people think about saving for and booking trips. We're going to start with the millennial travel demo, but I see it expanding to all demographics worldwide."

About Tripcents

Tripcents is a travel app for the millennial traveler. The app automatically enables users to build a travel savings fund (similar to Acorns or Digit) and receive personalized trip recommendations for both the traveler and their friends based on trip preferences and available budget. Tripcents' mission is simple. Enable as many people as possible to take the dream trip/s they've been putting off. Our passion is travel. We want everyone to experience the beautiful world we live in.

