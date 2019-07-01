Travel California Wine Country's Back Roads This Summer: Inland Valleys Spotlight

Running 450 miles from the San Joaquin Valley in the south to the Sacramento Valley in the north, the Inland Valleys are located in California's geographic center, one of the world's most fertile agricultural regions. More than 230 crops are grown in this area—including a majority of the state's winegrapes. Numerous wineries call the Inland Valleys home, the majority of which are small, family-owned producers. This means that winery visitors can usually find the winemaker or owner—often one and the same person—pouring in the tasting room.

TASTE: California's capital city of Sacramento is surrounded by a diverse collection of wine regions and is also known as the state's "farm-to-fork capital," making it a popular home base for wine tasting in the Sacramento Valley. The Lodi wine region, just south of Sacramento, was named Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine in 2015. Winegrapes came to Lodi with the Gold Rush, and the local wine industry continued to flourish through Prohibition, thanks to farmers who maintained their vineyards for legal "home winemaking." Today, nearly 80 Lodi vintners craft some of the country's finest Zinfandel from those same historic vines and also produce a diverse array of wines from more than 100 grapes grown in the region including Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian and Southern Rhone varieties. Nearby Clarksburg is famous for its Chenin Blanc, and the Old Sugar Mill—built in 1934 as a beet sugar refinery—now hosts 15 wineries that offer samples in a single space. Wineries in the Chico-Oroville area are in the northern reaches of Sacramento Valley. Find them on the North Sierra Wine Trail.

The San Joaquin Valley , south from Lodi, has been called "the food basket of the world." More than 30 wineries call this region home, producing a wide variety of wines that include Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Moscato. Yosemite National Park is adjacent to the valley and just south of the park is Madera County, one of California's oldest wine regions. Madera is known for its dessert and port-style wines, and many can be sampled along the Madera Wine Trail . Further south, explore the Fresno County Wine Journey with 13 wineries offering signature wines at each location.

Approaching California's northern border is the majestic beauty of the Far North wine region with its giant redwoods and teeming wildlife. Area residents enjoy a quieter lifestyle, evidenced by its rural homesteads and eclectic wineries . The scenic Shasta-Cascade , which includes Mount Shasta and the Lassen Volcanic National Park, has more than 25 wineries. Humboldt County began growing grapes in the 1980s—many of them organic—and now there are more than 150 acres planted there.

To search California wineries by amenities such as tours, gardens and picnic areas, and view winery events statewide, use Wine Institute's interactive map at: discovercaliforniawines.com

About Wine Institute

Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group for California wineries, which produce 80 percent of U.S. wine and account for more than 95 percent of U.S. wine exports. As the nation's number one state for wine and food tourism with 139 American Viticultural Areas, California attracts 24 million visitors to its wine regions each year.

