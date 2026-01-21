Travel Careers on The Rise as Cruise Planners Dominates 2026 Franchise Rankings, Signaling Major Growth Ahead for the Industry

Industry leaders weigh in on why more people are transforming their wanderlust into a thriving travel career

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, just released its annual Jobs on the Rise list, highlighting remarkable growth in two key career paths: company founders, who ranked #9, and Travel Agents, coming in at #18. With exciting prospects in both entrepreneurial leadership and travel services, Cruise Planners—the nation's largest home-based travel agency franchise—has firmly established itself as the top choice for those looking to pursue these careers. The company recently received its 16th recognition as a Top Franchise for 2026 from Franchise Business Review (FBR), underscoring an unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and exceptional support for its franchisees, as reflected by its advisors, who rated it an impressive 99 out of 100 in the Franchise Business Review (FBR) Satisfaction Report.

The FBR's annual Top Franchises report is based on thousands of surveys completed by franchise owners who evaluate every aspect of their business experience, from overall satisfaction to the health of their franchise system. The research identifies the leading award-winning franchise brands across categories such as Top Low-cost Franchises, Recession-Proof Franchises, Best Franchises for Women and Veterans, and Most Innovative Brands. Brands cannot pay for a listing or higher placement on a list, providing potential franchisees with a true snapshot of the franchise business. The results provide prospective franchise owners with reliable, data-driven insights to help them make informed decisions about the investment that best aligns with their goals.

Cruise Planners franchise excelled across all these categories, with an "Excellent" rating in Training & Support, Leadership, Franchise Community, and the Franchise System ranking. The high marks reflect their dedication to providing their franchisees with the tools and support they need to succeed.

"We're honored to once again be recognized on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises of 2026," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "We continue to set the standard for how companies should support their franchise community, providing worldclass resources, best-in-industry technology, and exceptional marketing tools. It comes as no surprise that travel agents remain in demand, even in a fluctuating job market. Our recent ranking, combined with the growing interest in travel and hospitality, further demonstrates that owning a Cruise Planners travel agency offers a fulfilling, flexible and enjoyable career."

LinkedIn reported a noteworthy 50% increase in the number of individuals identifying as travel advisors -- a win for Cruise Planners, which serves at the forefront of this trend, thanks to its ongoing commitment to innovative technology and comprehensive marketing and training support programs that aid new franchisees in embarking on their journeys, even if they have no prior experience. The proprietary CP Maxx technology platform offers powerful tools for booking and customer relationship management, and the in-depth STAR University training program, along with continuous support and assistance from the Home Office Team, ensures that franchisees are well-equipped to be successful and navigate the fast-moving and exciting landscape of the travel industry. Cruise Planners thanks Franchise Business Review for this year's recognition and looks forward to supporting new travel agents as they launch their careers.

Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 3,000 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years, plus awarded "Best-In-Category" by Franchise Business Review for two years. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun-Sentinel. Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com , for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/.

