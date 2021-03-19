Travel eCommerce advances with Lufthansa Group airlines/Fareportal NDC announcement

Flight booking innovation improves customer experience Tweet this

For Fareportal, this is the latest in a series of NDC integrations with major airlines.

"Lufthansa Group airlines are committed to constantly enhancing their customer experience, and so is Fareportal. NDC integration is part of that commitment. We'll now be offering customers the ability to easily purchase seats, bags, branded fares, ancillary bundles, and "Continuous Pricing" price offers," remarked Chema Alvarado, Fareportal Executive Vice President, Supplier Relations.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Fareportal fostering modern airline retailing to the benefit of our customers,'' said Frank Naeve, Vice President of Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group. "Jointly we aim at developing a unique customer experience and are committed to shape the industry with distribution innovation."

The launch is scheduled for early April 2021, just ahead of the generally anticipated uptick in demand for travel expected by travel experts this spring/summer.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About The Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is a globally operating airline group. In its home market of Europe it plays a leading role. The Lufthansa Group is made up of the business segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. All business segments are among the leading providers in their respective sectors. The Network Airlines business segment includes the airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Eurowings focuses on point-to-point traffic, especially on short-haul routes. The Aviation Services include in particular the business segments Logistics, MRO and Catering.

