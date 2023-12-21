Travel Edge recognizes Travelex for exceptional service

News provided by

Travelex Insurance Services

21 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where customer care and service is often a leading differentiator, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. is proud to be the most recent recipient of Travel Edge's prestigious award for "Best Overall Support by a Travel Supplier." Travel Edge, North America's largest luxury-focused travel agency, with more than 750 independent travel advisors, planners, and experts, announced the award during its recent member networking event in Las Vegas. This recognition underscores Travelex's commitment to exceptional service as voted on by Travel Edge employees.

"We are immensely proud to receive this award from Travel Edge," said Shannon Lofdahl, Travelex President and CEO. "This recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to meeting the needs of our valued travel partners. We understand the importance of swift and effective problem resolution in this dynamic travel landscape, and this award validates our efforts."

Travelex stands out in the industry not only for its comprehensive insurance offerings but also for its customer-centric approach. Lofdahl credits the company's responsiveness and sense of urgency in addressing challenges for setting a benchmark for excellence in support services.

"Partnerships are at the core of our business and are integral to the services our advisors can offer to their clients," said Gavin Miller, senior vice president at Travel Edge. "We are so pleased to recognize Travelex with this award in recognition of their exceptional service and unwavering dedication to not only clients of Travel Edge, but to the travel industry overall."

Travel Edge's supplier awards were part of Ensemble's four-day Horizons event in Las Vegas, an immersive experience for travel advisors who are part of the consortium and suppliers packed with dynamic learning sessions, inspiring speakers, unparalleled networking opportunities, and more. Travel Edge and Ensemble are both part of Navigatr Group.

About Travelex Insurance Services
For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:
Amy Goldyn
P: +1-402-880-7481
E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services

Also from this source

Travelex announces VP of sales, Matt Seymour

Travelex announces VP of sales, Matt Seymour

As the U.S. travel industry continues to recover, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. has named Matt Seymour vice president of sales across the business....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.