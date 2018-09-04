Travel Editorial Brand Andrew Harper Returns To Its Roots As The Hideaway Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Harper, a travel editorial brand, will return to its original 1979 brand name, the Hideaway Report. As the primary publication of Andrew Harper LLC, the Hideaway Report will continue to provide independent editorial reviews and recommendations of the most incredible hideaways and experiences around the world.

The Hideaway Report delivers member-exclusive content across digital and print channels. As a part of the brand refresh, the Hideaway Report has introduced improvements to website navigation, making it easier for users to find information on destinations, hideaway hotels and experiences.

"Our membership makes the Hideaway Report an incredibly special brand," said Crista Bailey, CEO. "The changes we are making ensure we remain focused on what members value most — honest, straightforward content uncovering top hideaways and global insights from our well-traveled editors."

Properties featured in the Hideaway Report vary in size, style and locale, but "hideaways" are at the heart of the brand. Hideaways are defined as smaller hotels and resorts with a distinctive style and character, a tranquil atmosphere and a dedication to personal service. Only the most exceptional hotels and resorts are selected by editors, fulfilling a mission to bring the truth to readers, with an unyielding commitment to independence and objectivity.

"Our team of editors uncover, review and recommend the most unique and distinctive hotels in the world — we visit them anonymously, pay our own way and write unbiased reviews," said the Hideaway Report editor-in-chief, who remains anonymous like all editorial staff. "Being member-funded without advertising support puts us in a special category; our members know our content is the most up-to-date and best travel advice available."

For close to 40 years, the Hideaway Report has sought out distinctive hotels and hideaways in the most incredible destinations worldwide. Hideaway Report editors travel anonymously and pay full rate for all travel-related expenses, allowing us to do what no other travel company does today: Publish reviews with an unyielding commitment to independence and objectivity.

