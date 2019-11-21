Travel Experts Agree: These are the best Cyber Week 2019 Travel Deals

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy shoppers can find deals, discounts and coupons for just about anything during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and travel is no exception. With all the different offers out there, deciding what to book and when can be more challenging than choosing where to go. That's why we asked experts at three popular online travel sites for their advice on scoring the best travel deals during Cyber Week 2019.

Shop Hotels During 2019 Cyber Sales

"If you're traveling for leisure anytime soon, whether that's visiting friends and family or planning that big bucket list trip in 2020, hold off on booking your hotel until Cyber Week," says Jason Heidemann, senior writer at Travelocity. "Cyber Monday is one of the few times of year when travelers can shop discounted hotel rates up to 50% off and stack on a promo code at checkout to save even more."

Heidemann recommends bookmarking the deals page on top travel sites as the best promo codes often are revealed day-of and setting a calendar reminder to shop and save.

Cyber Monday Hotel Deals (12/2) Visit Orbitz.com/deals or Travelocity.com/deals for 17% off hotels (promo codes revealed day-of) Cyber Week Hotel Promo Codes (11/25-12/1) - ALLWEEK15: 15% off hotels on Orbitz - GRATEFUL15: 15% off hotels on Travelocity - FEASTON17: 17% off hotels on CheapTickets Travel Tuesday Hotel Deals (12/3) The first 50 customers to visit CheapTickets.com/cyber and use the onsite promo code will receive 20% off hotels

Save the Most in the App on Black Friday

For travelers searching for the absolute best travel deals during Cyber Week, Martina Sheehan, senior content strategist at Orbitz, recommends downloading mobile apps. "Sites like Orbitz are actually offering the biggest discounts of the year in their mobile app on Black Friday. Booking in the app also means you'll have easy access to customer service and receive real-time trip text alerts. Plus, with Orbitz, you'll earn the most travel dollars back via Orbitz Rewards when you book in the app."

Both Orbitz and Travelocity are offering vacationers 18% off hotels when they check out with exclusive promo codes revealed in-app on Black Friday (11/29).

Looking for flight deals? Book a package instead

"The truth is, most travel sites and airlines don't offer promo code flight deals – even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday," says Justine McDonald, senior brand manager at CheapTickets. "However, there is a sure way travelers can save on airfare: book a vacation package."

Data shows that travelers can save up to 43% when they book flight and hotel together1. That's why McDonald recommends adding a hotel to any good flight deal and using package promo codes whenever possible. "If travelers find an amazing fare, search for it on a site like CheapTickets and book it as a package for the biggest savings. This is especially true for last-minute travel."

CheapTickets Package Promo Codes • ADVENTURE150: $150 off packages $2,000+ • VACAY75: $75 off Orbitz Package Promo Codes • SIGHTSEE150: $150 off packages $2,000+ • VACATION75: $75 off Travelocity Package Promo Codes • EXPLORE150: $150 off packages $2,000+ • JETSET75: $75 off

Cash in Rewards to Save More

If travelers are enrolled in a loyalty program, Sheehan says Cyber Week is the best time to cash in those rewards. "On average, Orbitz Rewards members save $25 on top of any discounts or promo codes when they redeem their unused Orbucks, aka travel dollars, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Enrolling in a loyalty program also means anything booked during Cyber Week will earn travelers extra savings in the future, too."

Experts at CheapTickets, Travelocity and Orbitz are also sharing their most booked destinations during Cyber Week.

Black Friday Cyber Monday Orbitz: Warm weather escapes Customers book hotels in Orlando and Cancun and packages to New Orleans and Puerto Vallarta. Orbitz: Trips to top cities Travelers book hotels in San Francisco and London and packages to D.C. and Las Vegas. Travelocity: Coastal cities Travelers book hotels in San Diego and New Orleans and package deals to Fort Lauderdale. Travelocity: Vacations down South Vacationers book hotels in Nashville and San Antonio and packages to Cancun and Punta Cana. CheapTickets: International bucket list trips Vacationers book hotels in Paris and Mexico City and packages to London and Tokyo. CheapTickets: From coast to coast Customers book hotels in Dublin and Honolulu and packages to New York and Los Angeles.

