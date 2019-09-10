Travel Experts Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Wins 2019 Top Virtuoso Air Production Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Experts, Inc., the premier host agency for independent luxury travel advisors, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has been lauded for ongoing accomplishments and received two prestigious industry awards.

During Virtuoso Travel Week in mid-August, Travel Experts received the 2019 Top Virtuoso Air Production Award. This distinction was accepted by the management team of Sharon Fake, Director of Operations; Claire Canady, Manager, North Carolina Operations; Heather McIntyre, Manager, Technology and Finance; and Kristi Green, Manager, Professional Development.

Also in August, Travel Experts received the World's Leading Cruise Lines Host Agency Network Excellence Award at the second annual event held in Miami Beach.

"Our independent contractors continue to raise the bar in the industry, and the Travel Experts team is honored to accept these awards on their behalf," said founder and president Susan Ferrell. "We continue to attract the most passionate and hard-working independent advisors in luxury travel today."

Since the idea to create Travel Experts was inspired by a 1988 Travel Weekly article, Ferrell is pleased to have been featured for the company's three decades of success, as well as being number 34 on its 2019 Power List, in the Aug. 26 issue of the publication. Travel Experts' independent contractors have also been featured in numerous trade publications.

Travel Experts is a consortium of independent travel advisors, some of the most experienced, productive and highly-motivated movers and shakers in the luxury travel industry. Travel Experts is one of the country's oldest host agencies, with combined sales of $397.8 million and over 400 advisors. The North Carolina-based agency has added 45 new independent contractors in 2019.

Travel Experts management measures success by the number of years that independent travel advisors stay within the luxury network. Over 151 members have been affiliated for ten years or more, 40 of whom have called Travel Experts home for more than 15 years.

"While many of our independent contractors are initially drawn to us because of our 100% commission model, they stay because of our superior service levels," said Sharon Fake. "We take pride in our relationships and work tirelessly with our support staff to make sure we deliver on our promise of excellence."

Travel Experts, Inc., was established in 1989 as a pioneering host agency designed to support and promote the businesses of independent travel consultants around the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Travel Experts is also a proud member of Virtuoso, giving its travel consultants access to exclusive, added-value arrangements with top travel providers. For more information, contact Travel Experts at 800-274-2544 or info@travelexperts.travel.

