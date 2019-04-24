Travel Healthcare Expert Carolina Araya of AMN Named VP of NATHO Board

NATHO is a non-profit association of travel healthcare organizations that promotes ethical business practices in the travel healthcare industry, setting the standard for conduct that is aligned among member agencies on behalf of travel healthcare candidates and clients. NATHO helps to educate the healthcare industry on the benefits of travel healthcare staffing.

"AMN Healthcare is a proud member of NATHO and a strong supporter of its important work. Carolina is extraordinarily committed and qualified to advance our industry for the benefit of all healthcare," said Landry Seedig, Division President of Nursing at AMN Healthcare. "With her high standards for integrity and ethical practices, combined with her deep knowledge of how travel practitioners enhance quality and productivity, Carolina will provide tremendous benefits to the industry in this role."

At AMN, Araya has worked directly with healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals for more than 18 years to help advance patient care quality and the patient experience through the placement of the highest quality and specialty of care professional to the needs of the care organization. AMN Healthcare is an industry leader in travel healthcare and the nation's largest healthcare staffing company because of the expertise and dedication of leaders like Carolina Araya.

About AMN Healthcare

