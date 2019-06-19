Travel in Luxury this Summer: DUX adds prestigious airline and hotel partners

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Swedish bed maker DUX has added Etihad Airways and Stockholm's Hotel Skeppsholmen to its growing roster of luxury travel partners to provide jet-setters with the best possible rest when away from home.

Luxury in the Air

Etihad's most exclusive service level, The Residence, is available in first class and now provides passengers with DUX branded items, including pillows and pillow covers, duvets, bathrobes, towels and floor mats. The partnership pairs the comfort and luxury of DUX products with the superior service Etihad is known for.

DUX designers created the amenities, drawing on inspiration from the tones and colors of the architecture in Abu Dhabi.

Sleep well in Sweden

DUX beds have long been a favorite of exclusive hotels around the world, and the newest addition to their roster of luxury properties featuring the DUX bed is Hotel Skeppsholmen in Sweden. Located in a secluded and idyllic spot, yet just minutes from Stockholm's city center, Skeppsholmen consistently ranks among the best in Sweden for guest satisfaction.

The hotel is designated among Sweden's most valuable historic buildings and sources all materials, furniture and interior objects from leading Swedish brands, making DUX beds a natural choice for superior quality and comfort.

"Luxury travel has long been a part of DUX's heritage and these latest partnerships with Etihad and Skeppsholmen are perfect examples of the types of superior travel partners we collaborate with," said Henrik Ljung, president, DUX International AB. "Offering travelers the comfort and luxury that DUX is known for allows them to arrive rested and pampered."

DUX beds can be found in more than 150 luxury hotels across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About DUX

For over 90 years, DUX has blended sleep science with world-class craftsmanship to deliver some of the most advanced beds available. DUX, headquartered in Sweden, is committed to improving life through better sleep, combining research, the finest materials and the most experienced craftsmen, to ultimately provide a more healthful sleep. For more information, visit Duxiana.com, or one of its 22 North American stores.

