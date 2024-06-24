Travel Industry Professional Women Gather for Third Annual Women in Travel THRIVE at HSMAI Day of Impact 2024

The annual advancement event brought together a global community of hospitality and travel industry professional women committed to embracing opportunities for advancement and leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional women from across the world convened to celebrate their contributions and leadership at the third annual Women in Travel THRIVE at HSMAI Day of Impact event. Hosted at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, dedicated travel industry professional women were joined by award-winning, international speaker Shelly Brown for a lively discussion on authenticity and belonging.

"Each year, Women in Travel THRIVE members come together for networking, mentorship and career development," said Women in Travel THRIVE Co-Chairs Ali Thompson, director of business planning at Expedia Group, and Lynn Zwibak, founder and president of Zwibak Revenue Management. "Our tradition started with just a few women committed to making a measurable impact on the opportunities for women in the travel industry. Now, we have thousands of members across the globe who are creating space for women to be their authentic selves and truly thrive in their work."

At the Day of Impact event, several Women in Travel THRIVE members awarded with Empowerment Bundles. Laura Wittig, director of key accounts at Priceline, was one of the Empowerment Bundle recipients who spoke about its impact. She said, "I was honored to receive an Empowerment Bundle in October 2023 – shortly after I had been promoted. The timing was perfect as it helped me elevate my professional image in alignment with my new role."

Empowerment Bundles are just one of the many resources Women in Travel THRIVE offers to members. Women in Travel THRIVE has now opened applications for more Empowerment Bundles to be awarded in the coming year. The organization, which is a part of the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance, collaborates with numerous industry partners to advance women throughout all aspects of the hospitality and travel industries. This year's Day of Impact was made possible by Platinum Sponsor Highgate; Silver Sponsors IDEAS, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LODGIQ and Duetto; and Supporter Sponsors and Organizations ZWIBAK, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Caldwell, Female Founders in Hospitality, HSMAI Foundation, Hopper, COGWHEEL Marketing, RAZIB Marketing and hertelier.

To learn more about Women in Travel THRIVE at HSMAI's Day of Impact 2024, please visit www.womenintravelthrive.com.

