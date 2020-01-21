Travel Industry Veterans Launch Innovative Marketing Agency to Service Travel & Tourism Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wildebeest announced the official launch of their marketing agency to service clients in the travel and tourism industry . The agency will initially focus on three client verticals: tour operators, tourism boards and destinations, and travel technology, including startups.

Digital will be at the core of Wildebeest's service offerings , in areas such as digital strategy, SEO, and content marketing. The agency will also offer a robust brand strategy discipline. These carefully curated services will deliver a solid growth foundation for client-side teams, built on organic search, outreach, thought leadership, and the power of compelling brand messaging.

Recent trends show that travel brands are finding it increasingly difficult to efficiently acquire customers via performance marketing platforms, such as Google and Facebook. Many companies, such as Booking.com, are reallocating budget from Google Ads towards content and brand marketing to drive their next phase of growth. Further, according to a recent study by Wordstream, travel ads on Facebook convert 44% less on average vs. other product categories.

Wildebeest was co-founded by Jared Alster , who will lead marketing strategy as Chief Strategy Officer and Tom Buckley , who will oversee client development as Chief Commercial Officer.

Jared Alster is a travel marketing executive that started his career with advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather. His resume includes positions as Head of U.S. Marketing at Intrepid Travel, co-founder/VP Marketing of venture-backed startup StrideTravel, and VP Marketing at luxury pioneer Cox & Kings.

Tom Buckley bringsexecutive experience in digital marketing, publishing, and technology, with roles at Whatsonwhen.com, Frommer's, Random House and travel software firm AO. Tom headed up global business development at Melt Content, an agency servicing clients such as Expedia, The New York Times, and Royal Caribbean.

"We are thrilled to launch Wildebeest to the travel trade. Both Jared and I are excited to partner with and grow revenues for some of the most exciting b2b and b2c brands, using our data-informed approach to content and brand marketing. We hope to connect with many potential clients at the upcoming New York Times Travel show and elsewhere in 2020," said Buckley.

Wildebeest's founders realized there was a gap in the roster of agencies currently providing services to the travel trade. While many well-respected agencies exist, some are not accessible to small and medium-sized businesses due to their size. Others lack inside knowledge on the tourism industry and travel marketing landscape.

ABOUT WILDEBEEST

We are Wildebeest. A strategic marketing agency for travel and tourism brands on the move. Our specializations include Digital Marketing Strategy, Content Marketing, SEO, and Brand Strategy.

Wildebeest helps companies transition to new ground and fend off larger competitors around them. The agency leverages a network of top freelance talent to create customized and flexible scopes of work for clients of all sizes. Wildebeest is located in New York City.

