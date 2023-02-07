TRAVEL-INSPIRED LOCAL TIME BREWING OPENING HOLLY SPRINGS TAPROOM IN EARLY 2023

Holly Springs brewery pairs passion for travel with local brewing star

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Time Brewing , a travel-inspired craft brewery and taproom designed to celebrate culture and community, will open its doors in Holly Springs, North Carolina in early 2023. Owners Chris and Kelly Gallagher have joined forces with Devin Singley, an award-winning brewmaster renowned throughout the Triangle, to bring their wanderlust spirit to life through the lens of craft beer and a friendly gathering space.

A rotation of six to eight handcrafted beers will be brewed on site, embracing the styles and ingredients of regions throughout North Carolina as well as those across Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. Visitors and patrons will be invited to recommend their own cultural inspirations as the basis for upcoming microbrews.

While distribution is part of the Gallagher's long-term plan, the brewery's initial focus is to cultivate a unique and relaxing environment throughout the 75+-seat capacity taproom and outdoor space. In addition to live music and trivia nights, Local Time is looking for partners to co-host programs like language classes and travel-planning workshops. The brewery will also be available for private events.

The Gallaghers, who have resided in the Triangle for 11 years and Holly Springs for three, met 20 years ago while working at Boston's famed Cask n' Flagon. Over the last two decades, business and personal travel has taken the couple and their 8-year-old daughter across the globe. "The best experiences we've had abroad started at local pubs," said Chris Gallagher, who left a corporate career to pursue the development of Local Time. "Whether it's striking up a conversation with the bartender, trading stories with patrons or getting a hike recommendation – there's a special camaraderie that happens while sharing great beer, and that dynamic is what we're excited to cultivate through Local Time."

Partnering with Singley, a former librarian with a passion for beer history, was a perfect fit. Since 2016, Devin has been a head brewer in the Triangle, serving as an executive member of the Triangle Craft Beer Alliance and holding distinctions including a GABF medal. The travel concept of Local Time held a natural appeal for Singley, who has created beer programs for brewpubs across North America.

Holly Springs and the Triangle at large is uniquely suited for a brewery concept like Local Time, according to Gallagher. "One of the things we love most about living in this area is that people have moved here from all over the map. What better place to have a brewery that celebrates not only the amazing cultures of the world, but the community we all now call home?"

SOURCE Local Time Brewing