Travel Insurance Advisory: Hurricane Season 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is underway and just off the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Arlene has become the first named storm of the season. With the summer travel season picking up across the country, TravelInsurance.com is taking the time to remind travelers the importance of protecting their trip costs.

The hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30, and while the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters are predicting a "near-normal" hurricane season in the Atlantic, they still estimate 12 to 17 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.

While there is no doubt the possibility of hurricanes are disconcerting, it is hard to predict when and where they will hit, leaving travelers to weigh the risks with the rewards of traveling to their desired destination.

With the right protection, however, travelers don't have to limit their destination choices. By purchasing travel insurance, travelers can protect their money invested in a trip in the event a hurricane disrupts their travel plans. Most trip cancellation plans can be purchased for as little as four percent of the entire cost of the trip. TravelInsurance.com makes finding the right insurance easy, by letting users compare and buy travel insurance online from top-rated providers, at the guaranteed lowest price, tailored specifically for their needs.

"Traveling during the hurricane season adds an element of risk to one's trip. Travel insurance can eliminate the worry of an unforeseen event causing you to lose your hard-earned money," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "And travelers should not wait to buy a policy, because once a storm is named, it's too late to purchase travel insurance to protect against the named storm."

Here are some tips to keep in mind when booking this hurricane season:

Consider when, and where you are traveling. Hurricane season is long and there will be many storms. The areas most affected are along the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic region. Travelers flying into or out of these regions should consider purchasing travel insurance in case their flights get grounded and they can't make it to their destination.

With inflation causing rising prices in the travel industry, travelers need to have the option to change their mind about their plans. For the most flexibility, a Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) optional upgrade will give you the ability to cancel for any reason whatsoever. The location of where you are staying. It's important to consider the location of your destination and if your resort, hotel or rental could be in the path of a hurricane. Some travel insurance policies will provide trip cancellation and trip interruption protection in the event of a NOAA-issued hurricane warning at your destination.

Vacationers who invest in travel insurance can potentially save thousands of dollars in the event of a hurricane. For more information, please visit TravelInsurance.com.

