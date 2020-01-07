Travel Insurance Alert: Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puerto Rico and surrounding islands continue to be unstable this morning following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several strong temblors. Due to power outages and damage to tourist attractions in the southern part of the island, some travel disruptions have been reported. While it is too late to purchase traditional travel insurance to cover losses related to the earthquake, InsureMyTrip says travelers may still be eligible for a Cancel For Any Reason policy.

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR)

An optional benefit of travel insurance coverage which offers the opportunity to cancel travel plans for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy. There are specific eligibility requirements:

Depending on the policy, it is only available within 10-30 days of your initial trip payment.

You must insure 100 percent of your pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

You must cancel your trip with the travel supplier at least 48 hours before your departure date.

These plans typically cover between 50-75 percent of your trip cost and vary by plan.

Already Insured Travelers

For those who purchased a policy prior to the earthquake , here is how travel insurance may enable a traveler to cancel a trip:



Traveler's home is destroyed by an earthquake: when the home of a traveler sustains destructive earthquake-related damage.



Earthquake halts a flight or cruise: when common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service due to an earthquake. At this time, airports and flights are operating normally.

Earthquake damage at your destination: when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by an earthquake.

Travelers interested in learning more about how coverage may apply can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call (800) 487-4722 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

RELATED: In 2017, Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage and massive power outages to the island.

