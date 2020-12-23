Travel Insurance Alert: Harsher Lockdown In UK, Expanded Travel Ban

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip issued a travel insurance alert for those with travel itineraries that include United Kingdom. This comes following a wave of harsher lockdowns and travel bans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in London and southeast England linked to linked to a different version—or variant—of the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) (Source: CDC).

Summary:

US health officials have not recommended a need to halt flights from the UK (as of December 23, 2020 ) .

. Several hundred US-based travelers have active travel insurance policies for future travel to the UK (Source: InsureMyTrip).

In accordance with the new restrictions announced for the United Kingdom , the US Embassy London is updating guidance for US citizens.

For those who must travel during the pandemic, more traditional travel insurance companies are now expanding or adapting coverage. Here are some general examples:

Must visit doctor or hospital during a trip due to COVID-19 illness

Get sick with COVID-19 and must cancel a trip

Physician orders a quarantine before trip

Lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic by no-fault of your own

Cancel For Any Reason

InsureMyTrip recommends travelers strongly consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is 50-70 percent of pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

The unbiased travel insurance comparison site also released a groundbreaking "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to guide travelers towards plans that may be best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

Travel Insurance Expert:

Meghan Walch

401-773-9210

[email protected]



Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

