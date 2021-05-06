Travel Insurance Coverage for Costa Rica Included in New Tin Leg Product

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica has remained open for tourists throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and has become one of the most popular destinations. However, amid the pandemic, the government of Costa Rica has mandated that tourists have travel insurance for Covid-19 for the duration of their trips.

In order for a traveler to gain entry into the country, they must have a travel insurance policy that meets the following requirements:

The policy must be effective for the entire duration of their stay in Costa Rica

The policy must include at least $50,000 in Emergency Medical coverage for the Covid-19 pandemic

in Emergency Medical coverage for the Covid-19 pandemic The policy must provide at least $2,000 in coverage for lodging in the event they must quarantine or extend their trip due to an illness

In response to these requirements, Tin Leg Travel Insurance has launched a new travel insurance product to provide optimal coverage for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new policy - Tin Leg Silver - includes Covid-19 related comprehensive cancellation and medical benefits, as well as delay benefits that may meet the requirements for entry some countries have implemented amid the pandemic, such as Costa Rica.

"We understand the pandemic has created new challenges for travelers and that finding the right travel insurance policy can be confusing," says Tin Leg CEO, Jessica Burns. "We created Tin Leg Silver to add an all-encompassing policy to our product offering, with the coverage travelers need to take trips amid the pandemic."

Tin Leg was created in 2014 by the experts at leading travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth. With the addition of the Tin Leg Silver policy, Tin Leg now offers travelers 7 comprehensive travel insurance options.

Tin Leg Silver Description

The Tin Leg Silver policy is designed for travelers who are looking for comprehensive cancellation coverage and high medical benefits, as well as extensive Trip Delay coverage in the event of a quarantine.

Tin Leg Silver includes cancellation benefits for the most prevalent traveler concerns, such as cancellation for medical reasons or a cancellation due to inclement weather. This policy includes Coronavirus Cancellation coverage, to reimburse travelers for their prepaid and non-refundable trip expenses if they need to cancel because they've contracted the virus.

The Cancel For Any Reason upgrade is also an available option, providing even more flexibility for travelers during uncertain times.

In addition to comprehensive cancellation benefits, Tin Leg Silver includes $250,000 in Emergency Medical coverage and $1,000,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage.

Tin Leg Silver was created to fulfill entry requirements for countries that require travel insurance for Covid-19. Along with the high medical coverage, this policy was built with high Trip Delay coverage, offering $2,000 per person after a 6 hour delay.

ABOUT TIN LEG

Tin Leg was founded in 2014 to fill a void in the market left by other travel insurance products. The company is committed to offering coverage that has proven to be most in-demand from travelers at the best possible value while providing exceptional service.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

