Travel Insurance Coverage for Memorial Day Travel Delays, Explained by Squaremouth

Each year, about 20% of travelers are delayed en route to their Memorial Day vacation, according to data from the United States Department of Transportation. With airline delays and cancellations on the rise, having travel insurance coverage could mean the difference between a comfortable delay or a frustrating financial loss over the long travel weekend.

When travel delays can be covered by travel insurance this Memorial Day weekend.

What is Covered?

Travel Delay coverage is included on most travel insurance policies and can cover the cost of your meals and hotel accommodations if your trip is unexpectedly delayed for at least 3-12 hours.

Delays Caused by the Airline

The Travel Delay benefit is most commonly triggered by the delay of a travel supplier, including inclement weather or a mechanical breakdown.

Delays Caused by a Flight Disturbance

Some policies with the Travel Delay benefit cover any delay of a travel supplier, such as your flight being held up to remove a passenger due to a disturbance or overbooking.

What is Not Covered?

Last year over 42 million Americans traveled during Memorial Day weekend, the highest total in over 20 years, according to AAA . However, not all delays can be covered by travel insurance. With even more people expected on the roads and in airports this Memorial Day weekend, even insured travelers should plan ahead for traffic and long security lines.

Missed Flight Due to Traffic

Getting caught in traffic and missing your flight is not typically covered by travel insurance. Squaremouth always recommends keeping traffic in mind when you're heading to the airport and leaving early to account for any potential delays on the road.

Missed Flight Due to Long Airport Security Lines

Airports will be busier than usual during Memorial Day weekend. Make sure you give yourself enough time to navigate through the airport, as travel insurance does not cover you if you miss your flight due to long lines checking in or at a security checkpoint.

Squaremouth Tip:

In addition to giving yourself enough time to get to and make your way through the airport, Squaremouth recommends finding a policy with the most flexible delay coverage. The most flexible plans have Travel Delay coverage that kicks in after a 3-hour delay and covers any delay of a common carrier.

Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

